Sarkoh Helps Notwane FC Progress to Bostwana FA Cup Last 16

Botswana-based Liberian striker Benjamin Sarkoh will feature in the last 16 round of the 2019 Orange FA Cup in the Botswana premier league after his team Notwane FC secured a 2-1 comeback.

Notwane FC conceded after the visitors took the lead in the 55th minute, but Notwane FC made the right substitution after the introduction of striker Sarkoh.

Minutes after his introduction, the 20-year-old restored the hope of his team by scoring a header in the 74th minute after his teammate Kgaatshoo provided an assist.

Notwane FC finally secured the victory after Ishmael Amponsah of Ghana slotted home the winning goal to book Notwane FC to secure their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Following the climax of the game, Sarkoh thanked his colleagues and fans for always supporting him and the team in general, assuring them of better performance in future games.

Meanwhile the club will return to league action next Sunday when they take on Prison FC.

Sarkoh has so far played six games on his loan, having scored three goals and provided four assists.