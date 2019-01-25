NAPTANOL to Celebrate 3rd Anniversary with Handball Tourney

To celebrate its third anniversary on March 4, the National PTA Network of Liberia (NAPTANOL) will host a handball tournament in Kakata, Margibi County.

According to NAPTANOL’s sports director, Terry S. Morgan, 10 schools will participate in the handball tournament.

He said the teams are Booker Washington Institute (BWI), George V. Gibson, E.J. Yancy Public School, Kakata S.D.A. and Lango Lippaye. Others are St. Augustine Episcopal, Gibi Public School, John P. Marshall Public School, Peter Town Public School, and Women & Children Academy.

Morgan said there will be a town hall meeting with educational stakeholders of Margibi County on Jan. 25, 2019 on the campus of BWI.

“During the meeting, the ten schools’ PE teachers will also be in a sports meeting under my authority,” Morgan said.

He said the meeting would be a follow-up of the training of handball players for the ten schools for PE Teachers and 25 players.

“Discussion will also be held on the sports program within the ten schools and it will be climaxed by drawing the fixture for the tournament,” he said.