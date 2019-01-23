LNHA Ends 3-Day Workshop in Gbarnga City

The president of Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA), J. Mason Saweler, has called on athletes who underwent a three-day workshop for high school athletes in Gbarnga City, Bong County to put to use the knowledge they acquired from the training.

Mr. Saweler told journalists that the training started was held January 16 thru 18, 2019 and was climaxed with few exhibition matches among athletes from the 10 schools that took part in the training.

The association boss described the multitude of students that showed up for the game as surprising and that it showed how hungry those students are for the game. He called on them to take both their lessons and the game seriously.

Terry Morgan headed the training aspect of the workshop and he described the performance of the 70 students from the 10 high schools as astounding. He urged them to take the training seriously if they wish to be counted among the best handball athletes nationally and internationally.

Students from St. Martin’s Catholic, N. V. Massaquoi, St. Peter’s Episcopal, Muslim Youth Academy, and St. Mark’s Lutheran high schools were among the participants.

Others were S. D. A, A. G. M, Dolokelen Gboveh, Alexander A. Andrew, and Bokalu Simi high schools.

Morgan said physical education instructors from the 10 schools which students participated in the workshop were also trained by the rules governing handball so that they will continue to train students who have the passion for it.

He said, “Because of the passion the students have for handball, we also trained PE instructors from each of the 10 schools that participated in the workshop about the rules of the sport and we call on the Ministry of Education to include the sport in its PE curriculum in their individual schools.”

“Our reason for calling on PE instructors to include the sport in their individual school PE curriculum is because it would help to increase the athletes’ knowledge in the sport and promote the game in that part of the country,” he said.

Morgan extended thanks to the National PTA Network which provided the sponsorship for the workshop.