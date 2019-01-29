LFA Releases 2019 Orange Leagues’ Fixtures, Rules, Regulations

The Liberia Football Association yesterday sent out the 2019 Orange’s divisions one, two and women leagues’ fixtures and the rules and regulations governing the three competitions.

The games will be held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, Bluefield, Sanniquliie Sports Stadium, Kakata Sports Stadium and the Unification Sports Stadium in Harbel.

DIVISION ONE

There are 12 teams in the first division, 17 in the second division, and nine in the women’s division. The first division clubs are defending champions Barrack Young Controllers FC, Nimba United FC, Small Town FC, LISCR FC, Watanga FC, and FC Fassell.

The rest are Monrovia Club Breweries, National Port Authority FC, Jubilee FC, Nimba FC, LPRC-Oilers FC, and Keitrace FC.

The first phase of Division One League will begin on Sunday, Feb. 24, when champion club FC BYC take on their traditional rivals, LISCR FC, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in a Super Cup encounter to test their preparedness for the much-loaded league.

The next day the draw for the Super Cup will be held and on Wednesday, Feb. 27, the league will continue simultaneously in at least five sports centers across the country. Small Town International FC will clash with Watanga FC at 2pm at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, and LISCR FC will be in action against NPA at the same venue at 4 pm.

Nimba FC will take on Jubilee FC at the Ganta Sports Stadium at 4 pm and BYC FC will also clash with Keitrace FC at the Bluefield in Monrovia; Nimba United will play against Monrovia Club Breweries at the North Star Stadium and FC Fassell will end the first round against LPRC-Oilers at the Kakata Sports Stadium.

DIVISION TWO

The 17 Division Two teams are Barrack Young Controllers FC II, Pags FC, Nimba Kwado, Gardnersville FC, Invincible Eleven FC, Junior Professional FC, Srimex FC, Mighty Barrolle, Muscat FC, Kelvin FC, Tony FC, Jai FC, Mighty Blue Angel, Samaria/VISA FC, Bristol FC, Bea Mountain, and Freeport FC.

The Division Two fixtures are as follows: On Tuesday, Feb. 26 BYC ll vs. Invincible Eleven at Bluefield at 2pm; Pags FC vs. Tony FC at Bluefield at 4pm; Nimba Kwado FC vs. Jai FC at the Sanniquellie Sports Stadium; IE and Bea Mountain at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium at 2pm; Jr. Professionals vs. Freeport FC at 4pm at the same venue and Srimex FC will clash with Mighty Blue Angels in Kakata at 4pm.

WOMEN’S DIVISION

There are nine teams in the women’s division and they are Blanco FC, Earth Angel FC, Senior Pro FC, Naskids FC, Island Queens, Determined Girls FC, Pro Sister, Hippo FC, and World Girls FC.

Given a new life, the female teams will see plenty of action and their first encounter is scheduled between Blanco FC and Determined Girls on March 1 at 2pm at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. Earth Angels will clash with Naskids FC at 4pm.

At the Tusa Field in Gardnesville, Pro Sisters will clash with island Queens at 2pm and Senior Professionals will take on World Girls at the same field at 4pm. Hippo FC will have a bye.

On the rules and regulations, the LFA has spelled out in details the responsibilities that all the participating teams are supposed to work with without any question.

The lengthy information has been sent to all the participating teams, to ensure that everyone is on board. And to ensure financial accountability, the LFA said at Article 25, Section 1.3 that, “The LFA is responsible to provide a detailed accounting of the intake received in a PDF file format to the email of the clubs 48hrs after the match.

“The LFA shall be liable to pay to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) the relevant government taxes on the gross before distribution of shares. The LFA shall deposit the club’s share into the club’s Liberian dollar account submitted to the LFA.”