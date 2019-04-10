Heineken Takes 2 Liberians on UEFA Trophy Tour

Like, Josephine Youboty, Heineken-Liberia is again expected to take two Liberians to Nigeria to participate in the 2019 Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League trophy tour. The two winners, Henry Jackson, CEO of Exodus Entertainment Center and Solomon Kabbah, owner of the Miami Beach, were announced on Sunday, April 7, 2019, as part of Heineken-Liberia’s “Talk and Do” promotion.

The 2019 UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour to Nigeria, presented by Heineken, will also visit Namibia, Indonesia, Mozambique, China and the United States of America (USA).

The tour provides football fans around the world with a chance to get closer to the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy and to heroes of the game.

Football fans in Nigeria will view European club football’s most prestigious prize this week when the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour of Africa presented by Heineken gets under way, a statement has said.

According to Desmond George, Heineken’s Liberia Representative, the two Liberians are expected to travel to Nigeria, Sunday, April 14, 2019 to participate in the UEFA Champions League trophy tour.

While on the tour, Mr. George said, Jackson and Kabbah will have the opportunity to see and touch the trophy, as well as meet former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.

The 2018 Champions League trophy was won by Real Madrid and it has toured around the World with Nigeria selected among countries for this year’s tour.

It can be recalled that Ms. Josephine Youboty was selected as proud winner of the Heineken raffle draw in November, 2018, during the launch of the company’s new brands (Star and Sol Beer and Legend Stout) on the Liberian market. Ms. Youboty completed a four-day tour in Paris, France under the sponsorship of Heineken.

During the tour, the statement said, Ms. Youboty watched Manchester United seal a 3-1 win against PSG in the opener of the UEFA Champions League.

Both Jackson and Kabbah thanked Heineken-Liberia for the opportunity afforded them.

As for Ms. Youboty, she classified her travel to Paris, France as an unforgettable moment of her life, and at the same time, expressed excitement for being with other foreign nationals at the stadium.