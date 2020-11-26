Tribute to The Great Diego Maradona on his passing away
By Togba-Nah Tipoteh (Undefeated Retired Tennis Champion of Liberia 1964-1994)
Just like the song goes
To all friends and foes
Don’t cry for me Argentina
Fans of the great Maradona
Come now to sing
With a loud ring
Don’t cry for me Argentina
For the Shining Star of Argentina
Small in physical size
Big in mental size
Always playing for the Team
Rather than for his esteem
Making way for the other self
Rather than for his own self
Knowing that on the field of play
Opponents would make it their way
To surround him trying to block him
But he would send the football into space
Knowing that a Team-mate would move with grace
Unblocked to control the football in space
And score a goal with an unmatched grace
Making the Team a winning Team
Rather than waiting for cheers to his esteem
When accused of scoring with his hand
Still standing on the football land
He replied that it was the Hand of God
Standing tall in his small size without a nod
Here then we find the Legacy of Maradona
The Common Sense of Maradona