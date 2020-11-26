Tribute to The Great Diego Maradona on his passing away

By Togba-Nah Tipoteh (Undefeated Retired Tennis Champion of Liberia 1964-1994)

Just like the song goes

To all friends and foes

Don’t cry for me Argentina

Fans of the great Maradona

Come now to sing

With a loud ring

Don’t cry for me Argentina

For the Shining Star of Argentina

Small in physical size

Big in mental size

Always playing for the Team

Rather than for his esteem

Making way for the other self

Rather than for his own self

Knowing that on the field of play

Opponents would make it their way

To surround him trying to block him

But he would send the football into space

Knowing that a Team-mate would move with grace

Unblocked to control the football in space

And score a goal with an unmatched grace

Making the Team a winning Team

Rather than waiting for cheers to his esteem

When accused of scoring with his hand

Still standing on the football land

He replied that it was the Hand of God

Standing tall in his small size without a nod

Here then we find the Legacy of Maradona

The Common Sense of Maradona