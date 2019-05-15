Flamenco FC Defeats Quincy FC 3-0 in Kakata

Flamenco FC has secured another win in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) 3rd division league at the Kakata Sports Pitch Margibi County over the weekend.

Flamenco FC defeated their counterpart Quincy FC 3 goals to zero in a one sided encounter, when they took the lead in the 29th minute through striker Trokon Seth.

Quincy FC wasted an opportunity to level the scored from the penalty spot in the 35th minute through defender Jarus Doegba of Flamengo, but goal keeper Prince Princeton Sonie was at his best.

Upon the resumption of the second half, striker Darley Perry, who just returned from injury, headed the ball in the bottom corner to put the Flamenco FC up 2-0 in the 58 minute.

In the 70th minute, Trokon Seth was on target from the 18-yard box to make it 3-0.

The Coach and Technical Director, David Tarpeh, and Charles Collins were under the heavy downpour on Saturday giving instructions to their players just to ensure a win.

Shortly after the game ended, Tarpeh said that the victor is the player’s way of welcoming their president Morris Kamukia, from the United States of America.