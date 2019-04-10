ADI Donates Set of Jerseys, Footballs to Logan Town Sub-Committee Teams

By Oscar Sackie (Contributor)

Fifteen participating teams in the Logan Town Sub-Committee league on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, each received new set of jerseys and one football from Abu Kamara, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abu Developmental Initiative (ADI).

Levee Dickerson, ADI secretary general, who made the donation on behalf of the group, informed the team’s representatives that the gesture was Mr. Kamara’s own way of identifying with the teams ahead of the new league season.

Meanwhile Lester Teah, secretary general of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Logan Town Sub-Committee, who received the jerseys on behalf of the committee, thanked the

ADI for their continuous support towards the sub-committee league, and sporting arena at large.

Representatives from 11 of the 15 teams were present at the donation ceremony, and received their items, while the remaining teams that were absent will receive their items subsequently.

Teams present at the ceremony were Broad Street Young Controller FC, Island King FC, Govego FC, Ashong FC, and Abu Developmental Initiative FC. Others included Oscar Weah FC, Battery Factory Conquerors FC, Redemption FC, Sanctuary FC, Chritopolis FC, and Future Young Controller FC.

The four teams that were absent from the ceremony included Stylish FC, Mendi FC, Obesco Ranger FC, and Supreme FC.

Simeon G. Saydee, who represented Oscar Weah FC, expressed excitement over the donation, and thanked the ADI, adding that it was his first time to have received such gesture.

At the same time, Lester Teah has raised alarm over the deplorable condition of the single pitch the sub-committee are using, specifically during the rainy season. He is therefore calling on the LFA and lovers of the game to assist the committee to have decent playing pitch.

The new league season is expected to commence on Friday, April 12, 2019.