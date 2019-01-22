25 Coaches for One-Day LNOC Basketball Seminar

At least 25 third and second division basketball coaches under the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) will on January 26, undergo a one-day International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) at the headquarters of the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street in Monrovia.

Mr. Boie F. L. Corvah, treasurer of the LNOC explained that coaches with five years’ experience in the field from second and third division categories will take part in the seminar.

Corvah said, “The LNOC decided to have the coaching seminar for second and third division basketball coaches with five years’ experience so that we can impact them basically with coaching knowledge, including coaching education and athletes development model.”

He said the LNOC has received the names of the 25 coaches for the seminar.

“One of the advantages of this seminar is that all of the coaches that have been invited to participate in the workshop are coaches that are already coaching in the Inter School Sports Association league and the seminar would help increase their knowledge game and player development.”

Corvah, who underwent one-month coaching training in Colorado, USA in October 2018, said he was trained in how to educate coaches, which was the main objective of the program that encouraged him to return home to share the knowledge with local basketball coaches.

He acknowledged that the training he participated in was sponsored by the U.S. Olympic Committee and Olympic Solidarity of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“Such a coaching seminar was introduced in Liberia in the 1960s but, because of problems that have affected the country the program has not been able to continue, so we have decided to participate in that program so that we can come back home to educate our basketball coaches.”

He added that after their upcoming coaching seminar, they will carry on another one in Gbarnga City, Bong County.