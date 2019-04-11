16 to Compete in 3rd African U-18 Championship

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LFA) has chosen 19 athletes from the National Time Trial to represent the country in the 3rd Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-18 Championship. The championship will be held in Abidjan, La Cote d’Ivoire from Tuesday, April 16 thru Saturday, April 20, 2019.

The National Time Trial was held at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex on Saturday, March 30, 2019. It brought to the fore over 40 athletes from clubs and schools.

Five girls and 10 boys were selected because of the their impressive times and performances.

They include Nancy Saah (100 meters, 200 meters and Long Jump; 12.50, 25.68, 4.55); Nancy Topkah (100 meters and 200 meters; 13.48, 27.55); Monica Sanoe (100 meters, 13:25); Elizabeth Yarkay (200 meters and 400 meters; 28.00, 1:10.97) and Lawerina Cooper (Shot Put, 10.20).

Others are: Charles Gbelia (100 meters, 11.06); Alfred Clinton (100 meters, 11.31); Telvin Jallah (100 meters, 11.62); Soko Clinton (200 meters, 24.18); Cornelius Pennoh (200 meters, 23.30); Emmanuel Nigbo (200 meters, 23.78); Philip Lademo (400 meters, 51.35); Abraham Davis (52.38), Kelvin Kruah (52.58), Saaweyea Williams (800 meters, 1500 meters; 2:07.05, 4:29.60); Dennis Lee (800 meters, 21:12.03).

The officials for the 3rd Confederation of African Athletes U-18 Championship, also include Head Coach Samuel Cooper, head of delegation; Coach Bill Sheriff, Coach Ebenezer Massalay, Coach Eric Lee Page and Abraham Harris, doctor.

It has not been confirmed whether similar 16 athletes will represent the country at the 14th African Under-20 Championships (U20) in Abidjan, La Côte d’Ivoire in May.