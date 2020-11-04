Their Lives Matter: Reward for Arrest and Prosecution

By Dr. Daniel E. Cassell

My family and I are concerned about the growing wave of fear threatening to overwhelm our country as a result of the recent mysterious, and as yet, unexplained deaths of four Liberians, three of whom worked for the Liberian Revenue Authority (LRA), and the other, for the Internal Audit Agency (IAA). I have reached out to some members of the bereaved families to express our deepest condolences for the difficult losses they have sustained.

To me, the grieving widows, widower, children, other relatives, friends, and for many Liberians, at home and abroad, the lives and mysterious deaths of Albert, Gifty, George and Emmanuel matter. Our Liberian society risks being defined by these lives, and yet, the unexplainable deaths.

Understandably, these families are hurting. For some, they have lost the person who headed, and in some cases, held their families together. Many lives in these families will be long impacted by the loss they have traumatically sustained. My thoughts and prayers are with all of these families, and I appeal to all Liberians of faith to join in prayers for these deeply afflicted families.

As the head of my family and a father, my heart is broken knowing that as these families grieve and mourn the shocking and tragic deaths of their loved ones, they are still without the answers they need to help them heal, and hopefully bring much-needed closure to the difficult experiences of their loss. I know that nothing we will do will dull the pains of their loss. However, it cannot also be said that we did not do all that we could, individually and collectively, to help these grieving families find the closures they need to heal.

Finding reasonable closure is also good for our society. Therefore, it falls upon all of us to do all that we can so that our country remains a safe space for all to live, work and care for their loved ones.

Indeed, no society can stop the commission of all crimes. However, no society can be truly free, and hope to be safe, where alleged crimes are not thoroughly investigated, alleged perpetrators apprehended, justice is dutifully served, and the sanctity of life is jealously protected and preserved. Therefore, as long as these deaths remain mysterious and unexplainable, the trauma of fear would envelop our society. No society can realistically thrive in freedom and justice when its people are overcome by fear.

I have therefore instructed my foundation, the Dr. Daniel E. Cassell Foundation, to offer a cash reward of Five Million Liberian (L$5,000,000.00) Dollars, or its equivalent in United States Dollars, to anyone who can provide credible information that will lead to the successful arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in any of the recent deaths of the four Liberians. May their souls rest in eternal peace.