Mercy Corps/NGO-Compensation, $200M, but Programs & Supplies, $35M

By J. Yanqui Zaza

In 1979, another round of human suffering, due to the Cambodian genocide under the Pol Pot regime, was put to a halt. “Good men”, figuratively speaking, won over “evil men” because someone envisioned the idea to establish an entity (i.e., Mercy Corps) to reduce human suffering. Is the idea of reducing human calamity such as the pandemic Coronavirus still relevant? If yes, why some nongovernmental agencies such as Mercy Corps failed to build clinics, train medical personnel, buy protective equipment and respirator supplies that would have reduced the spread of diseases such as the Coronavirus?

Mercy Corps could have used some of the idle cash of the $126M held at bank accounts to finance hospitals programs? This economic arrangement, in my view, would also be correcting an error made when Mercy Corps used donors’ contributions to pay $200M to personnel and consultants, but spent $35M for Programs and Supplies in 2019. I surmise donors want NGOs to use cash and finance programs, not to pay excessive compensations.

Or, why not donate some of the $29M investment (i.e., Derivatives; money invested in the gambling on Wall Street). Further, why not reduce the $35M distributed to other NGOs and use the savings to fight illiteracy and hunger. Predictably, donors who have and continue to solve human sufferings, might willingly replenish cash reserves that Mercy Corps used to finance humanitarian problems.

If Mercy Corps has not changed its mission, it is certainly different from another nongovernmental agency called Mercy, which was established in 1872. The 1872 Mercy generated $29M in 2018, while the 1979 Mercy Corps generated $400M in the same year. In addition, the 1872 Mercy does not pay salary over $60,000, according to its assertion made on page # 29 of the 2018 Financial Statements, but Mercy Corps paid excessive salary.

Interestingly, while 1979 Mercy Corps might be different from 1872 Mercy, its financial arrangements are similar to other nongovernmental agencies’. For instance, instead of investing in food production or providing shelter, Mercy Corps, UNDP, UNICEF invest in risky investment portfolios such as derivatives (defaults swaps), keep huge cash held at banks accounts, undertake profit-making activities or increase profits of farmers in rich countries.

Let us look at Mercy Corps’ expenses and Assets.