Let Us Strive to Preserve the Peace

Special Statement by MARWOPNET ahead of the June 7 “Save the State” Protest

The Mano River Women Peace Network (MARWOPNET), a subregional women peace building institution (Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast) a signatory to the Comprehensive Peace Accord signed in Accra, Ghana, is concerned about the security issues surrounding the upcoming “Save the State” June 7 protest march.

Meanwhile, as the country goes through this period, MARWOPNET would like to reemphasize that our vision to ensuring a peaceful sub-region where all citizens and people of other races will live in peace and be treated equally, still remains a hallmark of our mission.

Therefore, MARWOPNET is calling on all citizens and residents of Liberia, particularly our youths and the Government of Liberia to ensure that this protest ends peacefully as we all strive to preserve the peace that we enjoy today. Again, MARWOPNET wishes to remind you that this accomplishment was not attained in one day!

We urge that with our collective involvement, each and every Liberian should work together and become our BROTHERS AND SISTERS’ keepers.

Let us make Peace our business and ensure that this PEACE prevails.

Long Live Liberia!

Signed:

Ophelia Hoff-Saytumah

Acting President

MARWOPNET