George Dweh: How I Knew Him

By Christopher Z. Neyor, Former Managing Director, Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC)
While in lockdown from the Coronavirus Pandemic here in the United States, my friend Roland Sombai called and sent me a text late Saturday evening (April 4, 2020) informing me that notorious Liberia war criminal George Dweh had died. In our subsequent phone conversation on Sunday, we discussed the nefarious crimes of Dweh and the accompanying pain he inflicted on his victims in their hour of death and the torments their survivals continue to endue. We felt it an indictment against Liberia that a publicly known war criminal like George Dweh would cash in his evil deeds to become speaker of an interim legislative assembly and lived an openly large life until he died of natural causes as a free man. Justice was denied the many he murdered and their still hurting families and friends.
Roland and I knew George Dweh very well; he worked with us at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) in the late 1980’s. When I was managing director. Roland was manager of the LEC General Services Department (GSD) where George Dweh was assistant manager for administration and Johnny Nah whom he murdered with his family in cold blood was assistant manger for operations. It was from here that the hatred of George Dweh against Johnny Nah and others in and outside of the LEC began to brew in his evil soul.
In its pre-civil war prime, the LEC GSD located at the utility’s Bushrod Island yard along with other operational departments was a place filled with life and actions. With nearly 190 employees, the GSD was responsible for maintenance of the LEC fleet of vehicles, buildings, structural repairs to power plants, and substations and storage and distribution of gasoline and lubricants. Equipped with bulldozer, grader and other yellow equipment, the GSD also built and maintained LEC access roads. As assistant Manager for operations at the GSD, Johnny Nah’s team was responsible for building and road maintenance. Nah was quite a likable guy with tremendous sense of humor. His personal vehicle, a Peugeot station wagon was a known fixture around the LEC facilities. I worked with Johnny Nah at the LEC Bushrod yard in the Planning Department as distribution planning engineer few years before moving to the central office at Waterside as technical assistant to the MD (I then became deputy MD before becoming MD).
At the GSD were two of the Krahn men who helped sow the seed for the civil war that led to the destruction of hundreds of thousands of lives including that of President Samuel K Doe along with the country’s infrastructure. One was George Dweh, the GSD assistant manager for administration, cousin to President Doe. The other was a troublemaker named Peter Fineboy, who was one of Johnny Nah’s building maintenance supervisors. Here is the story of how these two diabolical men helped stain their noble Krahn tribe and destroy a nation.
In this story are Johnny Nah, his then 12 or 13 year-old daughter, Peter Fineboy, George Dweh and the red Toyota pickup.
As GSD assistant manager for operations, Johnny Nah was assigned a pickup that was used during the workday for general services operations but remained with him nights and weekends. Sometime in 1988, Supervisor Peter Fineboy and his crew were assigned an outside maintenance job by his boss Johnny Nah. On that day Johnny Nah’s daughter couldn’t be picked up from school for whatever reason and he asked the crew to pick her up after their work and bring her to him at the office. Nah was standing at the front of the GSD office building at Bushrod when he saw the pickup drive into the yard and to his astonishment, he saw his daughter at the back of the truck while his supervisor Peter Fineboy sat only with the driver in the 3-passenger cab.
Johnny Nah was furious and went to the vehicle and asked Peter Fineboy if he was too good to allow the young girl to ride in the front with him. In the back of that pickup were stack of materials, work tools, old items that had been replaced including lumber pieces with protruding nails and the crew, rugged workers with their safety gears. The back of this pickup was no place for a 12-year-old girl for all the safety reasons. Being a red-blood Kru man who says what’s on his chest and forgets about it, in anger he told Peter, “You Krahn people consider yourselves to be above others but I tell you that from the greatest of you to the smallest, you all are nothing.”
Peter Fineboy then went into George Dweh’s office and told him his boss had tongue-lashed him and repeated Johnny Nah’s words. Dweh concluded that Johnny wasn’t talking to Peter Fineboy but to Doe, the president. They left the LEC compound and went to another Krahn kinsman, Armah Youlo, who was assistant director at the National Security Agency (NSA). Together, they concocted a vicious and unfounded lie that Johnny Nah had insulted President Doe. Johnny was arrested and detained at the NSA the following morning. Later that day as I was on my way for lunch, coming down the stairs, I heard a group of employees murmuring about what “they are doing to Johnny Nah is not good.” I asked what they were doing to Johnny Nah and who are the “they.” On asking that, they were afraid, thinking I knew about the Nah’s detention but on insisting, they shared that Johnny Nah was detained at NSA on account of George Dweh and Peter Fineboy.
When I gathered the necessary information, I went over to the NSA and had a conversation with Flomo Washington, a highly respected professional man who was the agency’s director (I was delighted to attend his 80th birthday in Sacramento, California last year). I explained to Director Washington what had happened and he was appalled. After the intervention Johnny Nah was released without charge. I summoned George Dweh to a meeting in my office with the deputy managing directors and his manager and emphatically told him my displeasure, asserting that the LEC was not a political institution. I made it clear that the next time he repeated such behavior he would be dismissed.
From that day, George Dweh harbored bitterness against Johnny Nah and me. He lobbied with some of his influential Krahn relatives to have me removed from the LEC but President Doe knew better. Besides, many of Dweh’s Krahn kinsmen like Commissioner Edwin Taye, General Moses Thomas and Peter Gawo were highly respected for their integrity and goodness of heart provided relief to many non-Krahn serving in the government as well as ordinary citizens from the exploits of Dweh and other mean-spirited Krahns.
When the civil war got intense, George Dweh had taken up arms and headed a death squad that went to Johnny Nah’s house and asked for the pickup truck assigned to him. It wasn’t just the pickup Dweh wanted. He went to Nah’s house to settle score, to show his power. He was now a mad man and spilling blood was now a source of satisfaction for him. He murdered Johnny Nah, an experienced civil engineer and his family including his expecting wife who had a graduate degree from Columbia University.
That gruesome murder of Johnny Nah was not George Dweh first neither was it his last. He killed Mr. Sam Green, Liberia’s top statistician and deputy minister of planning and economic affairs and his family. Their daughter, Kim Green who also worked at LEC was the lone survival. He killed his own best friend at LEC Moses Harris, simply because he was from Nimba County and he couldn’t trust him. He and General Tailey were out every night moving from home to home, murdering Liberians they suspected or didn’t like.
As for me, it was by God’s mercy that I left Liberia because George Dweh made it clear to friends of mine that had I been in Liberia, my “coffee would have been cold”. Fast forward to 1995, I was back in Monrovia and walking into the office of the late Sam Divine, then President of now defunct LUBI Bank, George Dweh extended his hand to me for a handshake, smiling. I passed by him and that was the first time I left an extended hand to me in the air. I hope it was the last.
For justice, healing, closure and cleansing of our land, the War Crime Court as recommended by the TRC is a necessity. There are too many other George Dwehs in and out of Liberia who committed unbelievable atrocities and crimes against humanity taking the innocent lives of so many. These George Dwehs have caused much pain and suffering and have not acknowledged or shown any remorse for their evil deeds. Many of these unrepentant killers live conspicuously large and walk as if nothing ever happened, some even flaunting high profile positions while the families and friends of their victims continue to live in the anguish of their crimes.
For their sake and for the country’s sake, the War Crime Court must be established and all those George Dwehs be brought to account for their inhumanity. No more impunity. Justice delayed is justice denied.
All the time you wotkedbin Madam Sirleaf government, why did you not advocate for the war crime court to tried people who committed huma rigjts abuse? did you reprimind Mr. Nah for his general statement against Krahn people or you only repriminded Mr. Dweh?(because not all krahn people behave he same way). are you advocating for the WWC or waiting for someone to die beore ypu write an artice? Why did you not go to the TRC to explain this story? why wait until a dead man cannot defend homself beore writing?
Mr. Czar or whatever is your name.Be a man or woman and post your real name and say why you disagree with the post. Don’t be a coward.
It is likely this so-called Mr. Czar is one of the many George Dwehs out there……for your information, it was difficult making such request during Ellen regime because herself was charged as key perpetrator by the TRC…….many others did call for the setting up of the War crimes court but they all fell on deaf ears!…….it was not important to have spoken with Johnny Nah on his assertion that “from the highest to the smallest, all the Krahns were nothing…..since George Dweh, Peter Fineboy and Armah Youlu had already taken revenge for the statement……and in my view, Jonny Nah comment was well in placed considering the manner in which Peter Fineboy brought his daughter to him, in the back cabin of the pickup in her school uniform! It was quite provoking!……..
As is expected, the quest or calls for war crimes court should be profound right now, because our current President was not a perpetrator….and has no record of being a war monger…..that is why every well meaning Liberian is calling on his government to consider the establishment of the court for the likes of Aldophus Dolo, Prince Y. Johnson, George Borley, Sekou Damte Konneh, Alhaji Kromah, AB Kromah and many others to account for their atrocities against peaceful and unarmed citizens.
greetings and thanks for providing some insight into this whole George Dweh saga. I have heard a lot about Johnny Nah/George Dweh story but no one has really told me the exact account. your story makes sense since it is a first-hand account.
But, life the previous writer asked, why did you wait until the demise of Mr. Dweh before penning this story? My thought is that it would had added more weight had you done so earlier. I am sure you had your own reason.
George Dweh murdered my uncle, Beah Bumie in Jallah Town Community all because he(Bumie) was a Gio man.
I am sorry for your loss. One can never truly people's hatred to others simply on the basis of tribe or skin color. Man's inhumanity to man.
I hope that you and your family have moved past that sad chapter. Rest assured that greater punishment awaits him in the afterlife.
Two stories that made the news in the 90s were Johnny Nah and the Lutheran Church massacre. The story of Johnny Nah and his family’s death, the escape of his son in the swamp and the pleading of his beautiful, educated and kindhearted pregnant wife, has been published many times. So it is no new revelation my dear for you to say the writer was waiting for him to die first. The good thing here is that be it dearh by murder or of natural cause, we all are headed the same direction and will face judgement at the end for our individual actions.
Some of these stories are revelation to those of us that were five years old in 1990. But you are quite correct in one thing you said, that we each will face judgment for our individual action.
I hope you and your family remain safe from this deadly pandemic.
I haven’t heard any of these stories before, though I have been hearing how a wicked killer he was, I never knew any of his victims. It’s sad that we lived through these dark chapters of our nation’s history. I am taking this time to say I am sorry to all my countrymen who suffered the blunt of this madness. May the souls of our fellow citizens murdered in cold blood at the hands of these Wicked elements in our midst rest in perfect peace.
There are many heinous stories like this unheard of. Justice will be done to all; sooner or later, on earth or in hell.
I hope most Liberians will pen their stories for generations yet unborn. In this way, we will forge a stronger nation and learn from our history.
However, we need to forgive. To do so, these people should be voted out of public offices. If not, earthly justice will be denied.
Just got through reading the story and I’m here angry. You mean this murderer later became speaker, 3rd most powerful man, and even contested for the presidency before? Our society is sick
Mr man, why you sat there all these years without saying anything. Now that the man is dead, you decided to write all this and what you say you know. Just keep your mouth shut, stay in your corner and wait for the opportunity to find your way in another government.