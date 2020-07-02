The Warning Bells Are Ringing! Who Is Listening?

Barely a day after Deputy Commerce Minister Jamima Wolokollie is given the sack, she received another blow in quick succession — expulsion from the Party which she claims to be a founding member of. From all indications party officials including President Weah must have been riled by comments she made accusing CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu of rigging the odds against her.

And she did not bite her tongue either, for she spoke openly about what she says are the ills of the party (CDC) including those she referred to as the untouchables. She named those untouchables as Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu and CDC Representative Acarous Gray.

“I spoke about the ills in our party and they are angry. The President is angry and he has fired me because of that,” she said. “And I spoke about the untouchables. The untouchables are Mayor Koijee, Rep. Acarous Moses Gray and Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu; and the President just proved me right,” she said.

These developments, as inconsequential as they may appear are nonetheless troubling because such internal bickering has the potential to morph into something bigger-open splits in the ranks of the CDC which cumulatively do not bode well for national stability.

From what it seems, the CDC leadership appear very apprehensive of the implications of a Dillon victory at the Polls in the up coming senatorial elections in the latter part of this year and is leaving no stone unturned to clinch victory. This is a party which claims to have democratic credentials, but is yet at the same time narrowing the democratic space within its own ranks.

To observers, the narrowing of the democratic space within the CDC is indicative of intent to replicate same on the national level, either through intimidation of the political opposition, the banning of parties and the outright use of reactionary violence to suppress free speech and public manifestations of dissent.

Pronouncements by Monrovia City Mayor that he is prepared to organize a what he calls a “citizens reaction force” to counteract street protests is in the eyes of observers, an outright declaration of war against imagined and perceived enemies.

And the avowed objectives of all this appears to be is to make the opposition cower in fear through intimidation, erase the shame caused by its (CDC) defeat at the hands of Dillon and ultimately to ensure CDC predominance in both Houses of the National Legislature. As part of this grand scheme, according to observers, is the stuffing of the National Elections Commission with cronies and CDC loyalists.

For example, they cite the appointment of Floyd Sayor the complicit posture of the Senate in confirming Floyd Sayor as Commissioner of NEC although senators were fully aware that this individual had been involved in perpetrating electoral fraud in the recently ended District 15 elections.

He (Sayor) was also linked to the illegal tampering with the Voters Registry in the 2017 elections which brought President Weah to power. The compromised Voters Registry and the resultant problems it produced nearly torpedoed the 2017 elections.

And now this recent dismissal of Deputy Minister Wolokollie followed immediately by her expulsion from the CDC simply for challenging the status quo by speaking truth to power suggests that cracks within the ranks of the CDC may be wider than thought previously.

Recalling history, CDC chairman Mulbah Morlu leaked audio castigating its standard bearer President George Weah accusing him of soliciting money on behalf of the country went viral on social media. A notable participant in the discussion included Representative Acarous Gray.

Their discussion centered around President Weah and his indiscretions, financial and otherwise and the naming of Ministers of State Nathaniel McGill and Finance, Samuel Tweah as two of the most hated men in the country.

The contents of that leaked audio were sufficiently damming enough, according to political analysts, to have warranted Morlu’s dismissal as chairman and his expulsion from the party. Yet, President Weah kept him on to the surprise of many, especially those who hold the view that President Weah has a very strong vindictive streak.

Now whether CDC partisan Jamima Wolokollie’s expulsion was preceded by a hearing into the offenses she is alleged to have committed that warranted her expulsion is unclear.

But judging from her comments, it does appear that she also lacks confidence in the national electoral body because it is there Jamima Wolokollie believes she will be denied the opportunity to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming senatorial race.

“Maybe they will stop me at the NEC because they have the power to do that. Maybe they will. They all there are appointed by the President of Liberia, who will tell them to not allow me to go as an independent.”

Her concerns about being check-mated by NEC however appears genuine given the composition of that body which is made up largely of individuals who either lack public trust because of their demonstrated partisanship or because of the lack of character, a case in point being Floyd Sayor, who has a history of involvement in electoral fraud.

In the final analysis, the upcoming senatorial elections later this promises to be very contentious perhaps even more contentious than that of the 2014 senatorial elections which for the first time witnessed a huge spate of complaints of fraud that ended at the Supreme Court.

Beyond that, the upcoming senatorial elections will more likely than not be a dress rehearsal for the 2023 elections. Since it appears that there will be no Voter registration prior to the elections, the question is what becomes of the fraudulent Voters roll and whether elections will be held using the same compromised Voters roll.

Whatever the case, the action taken against Jamima Wolokollie has provided indications that the narrowing of the democratic space within the ranks of the CDC is likely to be accompanied by a drive to also narrow the democratic space at the national level. The warning bells are ringing! Who is listening?