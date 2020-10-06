Saying Sorry Cannot Burst Trousers, Mr. President

Public reaction to the deaths/murder of the two LRA employees has been swift and condemnatory. Their mysterious killing at the hands of unknown assailants, widely believed to be linked to this government, is a conspiracy theory currently making the rounds on social media.

President Weah, in his Sunday sermon at his Forky Klon Jlaleh Family Fellowship Church, described the killing as an act committed by wicked people but fell woefully short of extending or offering condolences to the bereaved families. Instead, President Weah threw a jibe, repeating baseless rumors that it was “boyfriend, girlfriend business”.

Truth be told, such remarks tend to portray the President as a callous and insensitive individual. That also raises questions about the quality of briefings he receives from his security chiefs. Questions are being asked if the President’s jibe is the spin security officials are putting on the killing of the LRA employees.

Questions are also being asked just where Justice Minister Musa Dean is, especially in view of revelations by Mrs. Peters that both she and her daughter overhead Mr. Peters having a heated discussion with his boss on the submission of a report for which he requested additional time to complete as he was on leave.

What was the nature of the report and what is the identity of the boss referred to? Further, upon discovery of her husband’s body in his vehicle, she observed that his arm was broken and twisted behind his back, his ear cut and his face skinned, probably due to acid burns or ritual cutting.

All of these are clear signs that the individuals were killed and it appears that motives for their killing, according to a retired homicide investigator, was driven by a desperate desire to cover-up massive fraud at the LRA involving top officials of government.

The Daily Observer urges President Weah to ensure that no stone is left unturned in a bid to find the perpetrators of such a dastardly crime. This is because the unexplained killings of two public officials which the public believes was/is the handiwork of individuals attached to state security will have negative consequences for the image of this government.

Why? It is because the unlawful and extra-judicial killings portray Liberia as a failed state where respect for the rule of is absent. Only recently, a US Embassy official revealed that as a consequence of what US companies see as the absence of the rule of law US companies were taking their investments elsewhere.

Truth be told, the public image of this government is very poor and there is a growing perception that this latest development could somehow possibly invite criminal indictments from the International Criminal Court (ICC) if such is what it will take to ensure that Liberia does not slide into renewed conflict.

More to that, the murders, if left unsolved and perpetrators are not made to account, will send a clear message that people need to acquire arms to protect themselves against predatory state security officers. That is where the danger lies.

And officials of this government, especially President Weah should know or be aware that the resolve of the people to bring down repressive leaders oppressive regimes have been tested before. Slowly but surely, this government appears to be creating more enemies for itself and needlessly so.

Justice Minister Musa Dean, whose administration of Justice has been dismally poor, needs to wake up. He has the challenge and obligation to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not go with impunity. He has to do something to put things in check.

Whatever secrets those who organized the crime were trying to protect shall one day become exposed. The identity of the killers will also become known. In view of an avalanche of information being received by this newspaper, some from very confidential sources, pointing to the involvement of state security agents in this latest murder, Justice Minister Dean is especially implored to act with dispatch on this matter.

In the same vein, President Weah is urged to extend condolences to the bereaved families as well as offer an apology to them for insinuating that it was “boyfriend and girlfriend business” that led to the untimely deaths of two educated, young and promising Liberians. For not to do so he will succeed in portraying himself as a very highly insensitive person of a leader. You erred on that score Mr. President, as leader of the country and all of its people not some. Say sorry to the bereaved families for your off-the-cuff remarks which, without doubt, offended their sensibilities. To say sorry will not take anything away from you. As the old adage goes, “saying sorry cannot burst trousers”, Mr. President.