I CAN’T BREATHE! I CAN’T BREATHE! Any Lessons Learnt from America?

Developments unfolding in the United States of America since the killing of a black man, George Floyd by a Minnesota Police officer, have revealed the depth of outrage that ordinary people in America feel and have expressed about the unjustified killing of an unarmed and handcuffed man by a white Police officer.
And they have showcased their anger in a rash of street protests and demonstrations in all fifty (50) states of America. Undaunted by the presence of armed Police and later National Guardsmen protesters have pressed forward instead, virtually ignoring the curfew which has been put in place in cities most heavily affected by the protests and attending violence, looting and burning.
One clear message which such action has amplified is that when people are tired and fed up, they are tired and no amount of threats of the use of force or the use of force itself can stop them. Only days ago, for example, the push by demonstrators pressing forward towards the White House fence, scenes of the teeming crowd beamed on TV screens around the country were perhaps intimidating enough to have sent President Donald Trump scurrying like a prairie dog to its burrow — in this case the Presidential bunker, presumably located and buried deep beneath the White House.
Recalling history, President Trump called IS leader Al Baghdadi a coward and that “he died like a dog”. In Trump’s own words, he said of Baghdadi: “The thug, who tried so hard to intimidate others, spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him”.
In a strange twist of fate, the leader of the free world, apparently terrified by the surge of the teeming crowd advancing towards the White House fence, found himself fleeing into a bunker just as Al Baghdadi did. So even the fire-spitting powerful US President Donald Trump could cower in fear of unarmed but angry Americans despite all his threats of the use of unprecedented force against his own fellow Americans were enough to deter or dissuade the protesters from continuing their action.
Indeed, a clear message has been sent to all and sundry that when a people are tired and fed up, they will not hesitate to take matters in their hands. However, it remains unclear whether this message has had any import on our leaders here at home. The manner in which our officials conduct themselves suggests that their arrogance, feigned or real, leads them to believe that there is no tomorrow, that they will continue to plunder the resources of this country for 12 years without remorse or forethought of the inherent consequences.
And this goes to past and present leaders of this country, particularly former President Sirleaf under whose rule, stealing and looting of the national treasury by her relatives and cronies was a virtual sport. She should remember that a day of reckoning is sure to come.
In this regard, it would behoove President Weah to take note. The economy under his watch has continued to spiral downwards. Unemployment, very high under his predecessor continues to rise while real incomes continue to fall. Hardest hit are those at the lower income levels especially those without income and just eking out a daily existence surviving on less than two (2) dollars a day.
At the writing of this editorial, employees of some government agencies have not taken pay for months and the continued slide of the Liberian dollar against the US dollar is only making matters worse. Worries about meeting up with school fees when the COVID-19 subsides are mounting and there are genuine fears that many parents will not be able to send their children to school.
Additionally, the displayed lasciviousness and ostentatious flaunting of ill acquired wealth by President Weah officials have not helped him. His cabinet ministers, many of who hail from impoverished family backgrounds are now filthy rich but are now our latest set of nouveaux riches and noblesse obligés.
Former Finance Minister Amara Konneh came to public office virtually penniless. But today he is a multi-millionaire. His oil palm plantation in Gbarpolu County is said to be one of the largest in the country.
This is not to mention Robert Sirleaf, under whose watch the viable National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) went bust. Perhaps it is because nothing has or did happen to those Sirleaf era officials who stole the country’s wealth, some officials of his government see it as an opportunity or carte blanche to plunder.
Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor did not mince her words neither was she jestering when she declared to chiefs in Bong County, “dat our time to eat”. Our officials convey the impression that either they are not aware of the sufferings of the Liberian people or they simply do not give a hoot.
Some are even reported to boast that they will maintain their hold on power for 12 years whether Liberians like it or not. President Doe probably may have felt that with the backing of his army he could do anything and get away scot free. Similarly did, Charles Taylor who fell convinced that with his powerful Anti-terrorist Unit (ATU) and an array of well-armed irregulars, he could maintain his hold on power indefinitely.
Suggestions from some quarters that a strike force of 500 men military trained in Burkina Faso and allegedly recruited into the ranks of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) plus a motley array of ex-rebel generals and-ex fighters will provide a mainstay for this government grip on power for 12 or more years, is indeed laughable based on past experience here and further afield.
An enraged Burkinabe people sent dictator Blaise Compaore fleeing. An enraged American people sent Donald Trump fleeing to a bunker. I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe!!!
Any lessons learnt from America? Only time will tell.
STOP LYING, Mr. Editor!!! NO “American people ever sent any Donald Trump fleeing to a bunker”! Stop lying!
Do you think Western law enforcement officers “take shit” from protesters as you fool expect some Third World police to “play with” tools and fools of political flunkies calling themselves protesters or opposition?
If even the police is so feared ESPECIALLY in the USA, and also in Europe, China, ETC, you make a big fool out of your silly self to lie that Pres Trump fled from protesters!
That is just how you bastards incited your scumbags during the brutal and corrupt regime of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. And when they so called demonstrators or protesters were fired upon and killed; absolutely nothing came out of it!
Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Turkey, Nigeria, Senegal; not a damn thing comes out of protesters been killed! AND YOUR SILLY BACKSIDE KNOWS THIS! BUT YOU MUST FOOL YOUR TOOLS AND INCREASE THE SALE OF YOUR PAPER.
Mr. True Nationalist:
It was reported by CNN and the the respected New York Times that Trump took refuge in the Bunker, however briefly that may have been
Stop bashing the Observer and its Editor because you dont that Trump took shelter in the Bunker..
Mr. True Nationalist,
Are you really a Liberia nationalist or someone with a vested interest? This editorial provides a historical lesson that needs to be consider in the light of what has happened and what is happening in our country. Nationalism is about love for your country and not blind loyalty and insults.
You are so afraid of the truth that all I see you doing is using words that will not help Liberia gain its true potential. If you are a ‘nationalist’ as you name claim, engage in constructive dialogue about your country. One or few trees do not make a forest.
Amos Sawyer one described Liberia as a mosaic. Liberia is a mosaic made of all its people. Equity and equality for all its people is what is important.
Maybe you need to read the history of why the US, despite all its mighty weapons did not win the Vietnam War. The determination of a people can bring down anyone. The story of David and Goliath should be lesson from history also.
Those in Liberian leadership need to ensure that the wealth of the country is equitably shared, this may not be equality. Read the politics of the Nordic countries (Sweden, Finland, Norway…) and contrast that with other countries in Western Europe and you will see why these countries have low crime rate and better life for every citizen.
Learn Mr. Nationalist. Learn sir.
Mr. Jon Paul,
What does what this fool wrote on Liberia (over 80% of his writing) in this his so called editorial has to do with THE HEADLINE OF HIS BULL DUNG HE CLAIMS IS EDITORIAL! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!!!
So you expect this Liberian leadership, which has been in power for just three years, “to ensure” in just three years or six years “that the wealth of the country is equitably shared”, despite the fact such has not been possible since the founding of the nation!
I am both a real Liberian nationalist and a true Liberian patriot!!! My only interest or position is that THE COMMON MAN MUST AT LEAST FOR ONCE, BE SAFE AND HAPPY IN HIS NATIVE LAND THE REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA! LET THE COMMON MAN BENEFIT FROM THE RICHES OF THIS GLORIOUS LAND OF LIBERTY, WHICH SHALL EVER BE HIS! PERIOD!
This editorial provides no historical lesson! This nonsense you believe is editorial is simply one of the many politicized journalism or opposition/elitist advocacy journalism exploiting this “every now and then” brutal discriminatory racial event in America!
That is, this rubbish you wrongly believe is editorial only objective is to disseminate his silly diatribe while shaping the minds and further control the thinking of tools, fools, etc. etc. of these losers of election who want power at any cost to privatize our economy and buy those very privatized entities!
America did not win the Vietnam war because in the history of mankind, and inter alia no nation has won every war! The welfare system has made crime rate very very low in Scandinavian countries and other EU countries! Its as simple as that.
Again, what does what this fool wrote on Liberia (over 80% of his writing) in this his so called editorial has to do with THE HEADLINE OF HIS BULL DUNG HE CLAIMS IS EDITORIAL??? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!!!
Mr. Arthur KImba,
Never ever regard as reputable any news organ, whether private or public!!! ALWAYS REMAIN SKEPTICAL!!! Regarding news organ or journalist as “reputable” is as the danger of enjoying the sweet singling voice of LUCIFER and ENDING IN HELL!
Take it or leave it, Arthur: Journalists, the world over, generally do not know their arse from their elbow when it comes to understanding what is going on in the world!! They are mere tools and fools!
And the hilarious part about it is that they journalist very stupidly believe they are manipulators, when the truth, fact, and or reality, is that their mentality is simply the combination of idiocy and naivete!
Hence, these news organs are controlled or owned by politicians and businessmen- all of whom do not “give a damn” for the truth going out to the public! All they are interested in is their propaganda against their opponents with whom they are in the struggle for power whether on the domestic or international plane!
Gaze at the relationship between Henry Costa and that thief Benoni Urey! Or the relationship btw Rodney Sieh and Alex Cummings whose intent is to mortgage Liberia.
To control humanity through the mind and emotions, you simply have to control the media! Without that itś impossible!
THIS IS WHY, Alex Cummings and his gang foolishly believing they will be able to sell our country made sure to buy FrontPageAfrica, and to some extent, the Liberian Observer!
Mr. Arthur Kimba,
Reports based on ANONYMITY FROM ANONYMOUS SOURCES, are simply always false mere yellow journalism.
Besides, both the Oval Office and the Secret Service made clear that report was a blatant lie. President Donald Trump never ever took shelter in any bunker.
Remember, just as these transmission belts and paid agents around here claiming to be journalists are so prejudicial, unfair, unjust, and extremely bias, against President Weah because he trashed the elite on behalf of THE POOR MASSES, so too, THE PRESS IN THE US is generally bias to President Trump because he trashed out the so called corrupt US political ELITES! It is as simple as that!
Again, Reports based on ANONYMITY FROM ANONYMOUS SOURCES, are simply always false mere yellow journalism. Is not the killing of blacks or African Americans in such manner a de facto modus vivendi and modus operandi of US Law enforcement agencies since and even before 1776! IT IS! Rodney KIng, Trayvon Martin, Amadou Diallo, etc.etc.
Mr. True Nationalist
For a reputable news organ such as CNN and a well respected newspaper like the New York Times to such spew a lie like that on the most powerful man on earth without regards to consequences, I do find that a little hard to swallow, but I will accept what you say.
But not all anonymous sources are always blatant lies and we know that mr. Trump has much to be desired and I’m not here to critique him as he much on his plate to deal with and I’m sure he can do without my criticism.
Good day to you and remain safe
“I can’t breathe” is the headline here; however, the theme weaves around a truism – a hungry man is an angry man, and political discontent could morph into a ticking time bomb. Although the editorial sounds a tad preachy, the concerns expressed fall within the purview of journalism. For example, it is a fact that the Ghana where, since 2007, our politicians and rich Liberians have been using as healthcare center, savings bank, and real estate hub, became attractive by the no nonsense leadership of Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry Rawlings who weren’t saints.
Paul Kegame is also working wonders in Rwanda; and what did Ellen and Boakai bequeath in 2018 despite reportedly almost USD $18 billions in foreign investments, aid, and additional loans on top of UNMIL protection? Some of us are stability advocates and admirers of GMW’s empathy for the downtrodden, yet we want him to listen to voices other than choristers and echo chambers. He became a soccer legend on the field by listening to critics, and perfecting his skills which later brought applause of the world. We will outshout detractors, but this editorial should be heeded for the sake of tranquility in Mama Liberia.
Sylvester Moses, you are wrong! Call a spade a spade! What does police brutality in the USA have to do with THE RUBBISH the fool wrote as details of his so called editorial? NOTHING! Which bookś TITLE is different from the subject matter written in the book?
Yes, “journalism” indeed, as you Sylvester Moses believe. But of course, YELLOW JOURNALISM – the usage of “eye-catching” headlines having absolutely no ligament to the entirety of the story!
Where in the world or in which aspect of mankind and his civilization, not to talk about intellectualism or professionalism, that AN INTRODUCTION may have no reasonable connection to the DEVELOPMENT and or the CONCLUSION?
“Sylvester Moses, you are wrong” is an opinion anyone entitled to, but thankfully not a fact here.