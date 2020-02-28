Go Up, Antoinette Sayeh, and Teach Your Fellow Liberians, the World the Virtue of Integrity and Hard Work!

We have decided to devote this final Editorial of the week to three causes.
The first is to celebrate an outstanding Liberian and African daughter, Dr. Antoinette Sayeh; second, to pray that what she is being recommended for will materialize; third and most importantly, to help the Liberian and African people to understand, accept and take seriously the critical meaning and virtue (advantage, benefit) of INTEGRITY and HARD WORK.
Why are we focusing upon and honoring Antoinette today? Lest we forget, this is not the first time the Daily Observer has honored this Liberian woman. In 2007 we named her Person of the Year after she and her successor, Augustine Ngafuan, succeeded in enabling Liberia to meet the requirements of HIPIC (Heavily Indebted Poor Countries), leading the International lenders to cancel the US$4 billion debt our country had owed over many years.
Today we honor her consistency in serving both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over more than two decades. We must also remember that when President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf appointed her Finance Minister in early 2006, Antoinette did not say “This is my time to get rich”, then proceed to do all kinds of bad things to achieve that greedy and grievous (terrible, shameful) objective. We do not have to remind our readers about the many senior and not so senior officials who, during the Sirleaf administration, simply went after the money, in some instances tens of millions of it, and got off scot-free.
NO! Dr. Sayeh played well her part in serving her country diligently, efficiently and honestly; and after little over two years, having accomplished her main goal—wiping out the US$4 billion debt, she gracefully bowed out and returned to her job at the World Bank.
Next thing we knew, she was called by the Bank’s sister Organization, the IMF, to take charge of its entire African portfolio. She performed this, too, with distinction for over 8 unbroken years.
That is why the IMF’s most senior official, its Managing Director, Madam Kristalina Georgieva, this week proposed the appointment of Dr. Antoinette Sayeh as Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, effective March 16, 2020. The appointment is subject to the approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.
This nomination of Dr. Sayeh has nothing to do with politics. Let us also point out that the Liberian government had absolutely nothing to do with it! The GOL did not even know about it until they saw it our Business Reporter David Yates’ story in the Daily Observer last Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020.
Reporter Yates said in his story that the IMF Managing Director, in announcing Dr. Sayeh’s selection, said “we are welcoming back a dear friend and member of the IMF family. Antoinette is very well known and highly respected, having served as Director of the African Department between 2008 and 2016, where she led a major transformation of the Fund’s relationship with our African member countries. Antoinette demonstrates a rare combination of institutional leadership, deep analytical capacity, and an unwavering commitment to fairness. I have always been impressed by her genuine care for the wellbeing of the people we serve and her ability to place them front and center in our efforts.”
Daughters and sons of Liberia, yea Africa, you have heard it all! We plead with you, urge each and all of you, in whatever vocation or capacity you find yourselves, to emulate Antoinette Sayeh’s example of competence, diligence, efficiency, fairness, integrity and service. All of you who emulate this, Antoinette’s great example will go far.
Remember what we said in yesterday’s Editorial, quoting Solomon in the Book Proverbs: “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.”
A prominent Liberian politician, who was one time a student leader and devotee of Albert Porte, the constitutional analyst, pamphleteer and agitator with the pen, said last night as we discussed Antoinette Sayeh that he could not understand why so many Liberians in high places go after money, money, money. They seemed to have forgotten that so many Liberian big shots who got rich in government service, and even others who made money on their own, have been forgotten; yet one of the poorest Liberians in material terms, Albert Porte, is passionately (fervently) remembered by Liberians. “It wasn’t Albert Porte’s money, for he, his wife Bertha and their 11 children hand none. But we remember Mr. Porte because of his integrity, his courage and tenacity in speaking and writing about the things he cared about—truth, justice, fairness and good governance. And where are Liberia’s onetime rich? Gone, forgotten, or not remembered in any positive way.
We once again wholeheartedly commend Dr. Sayeh for this nomination and hope, pray and trust that the IMF’s Executive Board will approve Managing Director Georgieva’s nomination.
We call on all African young women and men to read about this great African woman, Dr. Antoinette Sayeh, and emulate her enviable example. She is one of the few Africans with a PhD who has done something tangible with this terminal degree.
She could be a good leader for Liberia tomorrow with such wealth of experience, but the voters could prefer senator Prince Johnson as always.
What or which good leader for Liberia tomorrow? A woman (like myself) who was appointed as Minister of Finance with millions of US Dollars getting missing on a daily basis to pay Ellen’s war debts, the purpose for which she was appointed by Ellen?
Its a pity that some people get so unnecessarily excited about these crooks simply because they have worked or are about to work with international institutions.
Did Ellen not work with these very institutions and with the help of these very excitements from some people, ended up appointing her son and her friend’s son at the Central Bank to print illegal and unauthorized money? Antoinette is just another crook who does not have this country at heart, but rather interest in her selfish vanities.
Dear Kou Gontee,
Why do you always have problems with people of great professional integrity and national and international pride?
Just read the news article. Is the Daily Observer lying to their readership in this recital? Then challenge the newspaper and stop spewing hatred and misdemeanors on an honorable civil servant of the international community.
She served as Finance Minister for Liberia within a short period of time with one mission: Obtain the HIPC point for the Liberian colossal debt burdens to be waived to enable postwar Liberia to embark on sustainable development. When she accomplished her mission, she bowed out.
She knew the nuisance of working with a people practically traumatized from a fratricidal protracted war. She didn’t want to be castigated vainly as you are doing, that’s why after her mission, she left.
Had there been mismanagement during her term as you are claiming, the international community would never have waived Liberia’s $4 billion debts.
By the way, know that she will be the second (2nd) African, after current president Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast, to ever occupy the post of Deputy Managing Director for the IMF. Isn’t it a pride to celebrate instead of slandering an honest and hardworking woman? Liberia will not stay as it is. It will one day be a country of laws where such vain slanderous attacks will be met with severe lawsuits. Can you prove that she participated in paying Ellen’s war debt?
I understand you are paid to do this job under a pseudonym but please, have some regards for some other personalities.
Petarus, and Alston, that´s the inferiority complex with most of you that because one may have been “the second (2nd) African, after current president Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast, to ever occupy the post of Deputy Managing Director for the IMF” he or she is not corrupt or indecent to the marrow of her bone!
Have you forgotten how Antoinette went to the Ministry of Finance, and the people expected her to be a great finance minister, but to only find out that all her time at the ministry was nothing but millions of dollars getting missing right under her nose?
You talking about “position”. What about the former head of the very IMF Strauss Kahn who the French people thought would have become their next President, but only found out later how indecent he is when he was caught on camera raping an African girl working at the hotel where he lodged!
Again, I ask you, was not Ellen Johnson Sirleaf the first African woman who served as Director of the Africa Bureau at the UN? But what you people witness was corruption from her desk through her families, and cronies, coupled with disappearances, and whistleblowers found dead and dumped behind her office!
Again, Antoinette is a corrupt rascal; and the Liberian people better know that now than later. She should be asamed of herself having accepted the post of minister of finance to carry out corruption to inflate her bank account, and pay Ellen´s war debts!
Dear Compatriot Kou Gontee,
Instead of slandering another fellow Liberian who has contributed significantly in service to Liberia and the world, please tell the public how you, Madam Gontee, have this country, Liberia, “at heart.” Otherwise, should your name surface someday as a servant in the public space, you would be greeted with the same disrespectful comment as Kou Gontee is ” just another crook who does not have this country at heart, but rather interest in her selfish vanities.”
“Da real” “Virtue of Integrity and Hard Work”. You are really making fun or mocking either Antoinette Sayeh or the Liberian people. A corrupt Antoinette Sayeh on record of been the worst fincance minister in Liberian history? Mr. Editor, you must be out of your mind to publish such misinformation for someone who we already know is as corrupt as the very Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who imported her to aid and abet her Ellen in looting our national treasury!
I support Kou Gontee’s position philosophically. Gontee does not say that Sayeh is uneducated neither does she suggest that Sayeh is subhuman. Far from it! Gontee is cognizant of Sayeh’s work experience. What Gontee points out is that Sayeh has done “some funny things” at the Finance Ministry in the past. Gontee is fully aware of the fact that all of us have a checkered past, I totally agree. So why should Gontee be blamed? Should she not disclose something that we don’t know? We operate in the court of public opinion. In this public court, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion. Personally, I am happy to hear that an educated Liberian female has been nominated to hold a top IMF position. I will be unhappy or perhaps disappointed if it can be shown that Sayeh didn’t do a good job at the Ministry of Finance during the Johnson-Sirleaf years.
I mean no harm, no disrespect.
Peace.
Again, Again,
Dr Sayeh is up there,but who will she give the money to for the development of Liberia? Who has the Know-Hows to develop Liberia?
Ellen could also not move Liberia forward because the Know-How is not in the country. High School dropouts do not have the Know-Hows needed to develop.
Liberia needs Know-Hows, Skillsets else only Ghana, Guinea, IvoryCost, etc will make good use of her but Liberia.
Dr. Sayeh has no power to give you free money or free bag of rice Liberian; stop dancing.
NO Economist can develop Liberia. Liberia must produce and export to develop.
Stop dancing.
One post asked a very smart question:
Can Liberia develop without Technology? Ofcourse NO!
Asking such question shows how Liberia is massively illiterate.
Only the best of our educated with the needed Know-Hows, Skillsets can move Liberia forward; YES “da book we le eat”
Why Dr. Sayeh is not in government?
Why Dr Weeks of UL is not working at UL?
where are the others? Is the government looking for tthem
For me, I swear to God, leave me out. I will wait.
My Beloved Mr. Curran,
You once professed your religious background on this blog for which I hold you in high esteem. Unfortunately, this is the second time I am reading from you say, “I swear to God”.
By reminded of what the Scripture says:
“Again, you have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform to the Lord what you have sworn.’ But I say to you, Do not take an oath at all, either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, or by the earth, for it is his footstool, or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. And do not take an oath by your head, for you cannot make one hair white or black. Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil. Matthew 5: 33-37
Don’t let the Liberian frustration lead you to grave sins. It’s better to save our soul then lose all earthly and moreover, heavenly treasures.
Good Evening, senior brother!