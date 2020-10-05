Condemnation Is Not Enough Mr. President, Find and Prosecute the Killers of the LRA Duo!

The killing of two LRA officials have raised a lot of fears in the public alongside a host of questions to which answers are still being sought by the Police as well as by the public.

From what it appears both individuals certainly did not die while engaged in sexual activity. Madam Lamah’s neck was reportedly broken and she was well dressed, while Mr. Peters, according to his wife, had a broken arm twisted behind his back and was clad in a boxer and underwear.

Suggestions that the pair were out in the back of Albert Peters’ vehicle making it out when they were killed appears to defy reason. Firstly, is the fact that both individuals possessed sufficient financial wherewithal to pass time or even the night in any luxury hotel in Monrovia.

Additionally, Mrs. Peters’ statement that she found her husband dead with a broken arm clearly suggests foul play which appears more likely than not that the crime was committed at another location other than where their dead bodies were found. This because there was no sign of struggle in the vehicle. But just who committed the act when, where, how and why are questions to which t investigations are currently seeking to provide answers.

The Police have said it considers Mrs. Peters, wife of the slain Albert Peters as a person of interest. The Police spokesperson however failed to name other persons it considers of interest to the ongoing criminal investigation particularly, the spouse of Mrs. Victoria Lamah.

Judging from remarks made by Mrs. Peters in an audio recording currently making the rounds on social media, it appears that the Police is placing blame for the killings on her-that she organized the killings out of a fit of jealous rage.

But from the viewpoint of an experienced criminal investigator and lawyer (name withheld), the naming of Madame Peters as a person of interest is not unusual because in homicide investigations, it is normal to include spouses as prime suspects in the murder until investigation results can eliminate their names as persons of interest.

Equally so would the husband of Victoria be considered a prime suspect but the Police statement did not indicate that he is a person of interest and so the investigation appears tilted towards Mrs. Peters as the culprit responsible for the deaths of her husband and Mrs. Lamah.

In homicide investigations, one major clue that investigators watch out for is the emotional state of the spouse when informed of the death of a partner and their behavior afterwards in order to note anything that would be considered suspicious. Other clues could come from information on her whereabouts on the day her husband went missing., phone call logs etc.

However, accounts given by Mrs. Peters stating that she called her husband’s phone several times which would be okayed but without anyone answering provides hope that the killers could possibly be identified according to the former criminal investigator.

According to him the call log should indicate the origin of the call. When a number is dialed, the signal from the caller’s phone is sent to the nearest transmission tower which will in turn relay it to the transmission tower nearest to the recipient of the call.

But complicating matters for the investigation is the fact that the Police did not protect the crime scene. Moreover, rather than sealing up the vehicle and getting a tow truck to take to the Police station for forensic investigation and analysis in order to retrieve whatever clues including finger, palm prints and shoe imprints which the killers may have left behind. This is to help establish the identity of the assailants who committed the act.

Additionally, an autopsy which is expected to follow should reveal cause of death and approximate time of death. The autopsy will also be able to uncover the presence of any drugs, including alcohol in their systems. This will help clarify wild speculations that Madame Victoria Lamah may have been injected by poisonous substances which might have induced death. It will also clarify reports that her neck was broken.

Indeed, the key question is what or who is responsible? The area around the BIVAC office on Broad Street is known to be frequented by criminals and is especially dangerous at night particularly at late hours so suggestions that they were having sex does not seem to hold water.

Friends (names withheld) of both deceased individuals have told the Daily Observer that Mr. Peters, as internal auditor, had uncovered some malpractices including tax fraud involving top officials. He is reported to have disclosed this to some friends who advised him to leak the information, considered sensitive to the media.

According to them, the media outlet (name withheld) alerted officials concerned whose determination to keep the matters under wraps decided to cut him down before he could do any damage.

A diplomatic source accredited near Monrovia, has told the Daily Observer that this latest development is likely to harm the image of this Weah led government as they are of the conviction that the deaths of both individuals were official sanctioned and that the executions were carried out by individuals linked to this government.

“There will be consequences” for this, warned the diplomat, and it should not come as a surprise if sanctions are levied against this government down the road.

According to him, it also should not come as a surprise should the International Criminal Court (ICC) criminally indict some officials of this government in order to send a strong a clear message that the international community will not sit by this time and allow Liberia to slip back into renewed armed conflict. President Weah has condemned the killings as acts of wicked people. What President Weah may not realize is the depth of public antipathy towards notorious gangsters ex-combatants and warlords reported to have been included in state security since President Weah took office. In the public view, condemnation is not enough; prosecution of those responsible should be of the highest priority.