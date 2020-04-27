Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan: An Agent of the Imperialist System?

By: Kadiker Rex Dahn, MA, M.Ed, PhD
Background
The angel of death, through its assigned agent, the Corona Virus, is indiscriminately killing people all over the world. The Covid-19 Virus started its deadly mission in the People’s Republic of China and then to Europe, America, Africa and the world at large. The death threat posed by COVId-19 Virus is unthinkable and uncontrollable. This deadly Virus knows no boundary, country, continent, ethnic group, white, black and the list goes on. Medical researchers relentlessly are in the laboratories struggling to find a curable vaccine. In an effort to find a vaccine that would serve as a panacea for Covid-19, two French doctors proposed testing a vaccine in Africa. Such proposal was denounced in the highest terms by the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyeus, who is an African. On the other hand, Liberia’s infectious disease expert, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, who equally is an African by birth, gave his approbation for the vaccine to be tested on Africans. We ask, has the spirit of colonialism embedded in imperialism navigated its way in the thought, analysis and comprehension of Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan? The purpose of this article is to argue Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan has qualified and certificated himself as an agent of the imperialist system. By his own admission and utterance, we declared him as an agent of the imperialist system.
Discussions
According to the BBC as reported in the Daily Observer on April 7, 2020, two French doctors, Camille Locht and Jean Paul Mira proposed to do a COVID-19 vaccine trial in Africa. The head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros termed such proposal as “racist” and a “colonial mentality.”According to the BBC, Dr. Tedros stated, “it is a disgrace, appalling to hear during the 21st Century to hear from scientists that kind of remark. We condemn this in the strongest terms possible, and we assure you that this will not happen.” Giving support to Dr. Tedros’s statement against the two French scientists, a son of Africa and former footballer, Didier Drogba referred to the statement made by the scientists as “deeply racist.” Drogba further stated, “Do not take African people as guinea pigs! It is absolutely disgusting.” Another son of Africa and former footballer, Samuel Eto referred to those two doctors as “murderers.”
On April 10, 2020, Daily Observer carried an opinion piece by Augustine Kphe Nguafuan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia under the caption, “I Stand against Death Threats and Racist Insults. I Stand with DG Tedros.” In this article referenced above as well as comments from Dr. Tedros, Drogba and Eto, one can deduce that racism and colonial behavior intended to subdue and undermine Africans and minorities are at work. With such clear colonial mentality, for a Liberian medical doctor, Dougbeh Chris Nyan, to give his approbation for the vaccine formulated by the two French doctors to be tried in the Continent of Africa is unthinkable. On April 8, 2020, the Daily Observer quoting Dr. Nyan stated, “it is unfortunate that the perception about what the two doctors suggested became a continental or racial issue. But through history, no vaccine has been tried on persons already affected with a sickness for whose cure the very vaccine was made. Africa is less affected now and should there be a vaccine today, the continent would be a good ground for the test.”
Twisted comprehension
Here, in our opinion, the learned infectious disease expert, Dr. Nyan has a twisted comprehension why vaccine trials are done elsewhere than the affected area. Dr. Nyan claimed that Africa would be a good ground for the trial because the continent is not affected compare to other continents and countries. We ask, if the continent of Africa was affected like Europe, would he equally propose for vaccine trials that will safe Africans be tested in Europe? The two scientists in question are French citizens. We do not want to dig past ugly history of colonial masters but at this point, we are forced to set the record straight. French imperialism is incomparable to any colonial rule. The French were vicious and inhumane. Someone may ask, what does vaccine trials have to do with colonialism? There is a Liberian adage that says that when one has been bitten by a snake, when he or she sees a lizard, such person considers such lizard to be a snake.
The two French scientists are sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons of the French colonial power. They equally may have been properly schooled in the way of their colonial fathers. There is no evidence that we can point to suggest that these two French scientists are like their colonial fathers in thoughts, beliefs, practices and way of life neither is there any evidence to point that they are not the “real sons” of their imperialist fathers. However, because of cultural miseducation to borrow a phrase from Jane Roland Martin, a feminist and philosopher, we tend to be apprehensive of their decision to do a vaccine trial in Africa. We wonder whether Dr Nyan is fully aware of French colonial rule and practices in Africa where Africans were brutally and inhumanely treated?We wonder whether Dr. Nyan is aware of other failed vaccine test in Africa? If Dr. Nyan is aware of such failed test and yet wants Africa to be a testing ground, we will conclude that he is certainly an incarnation of real imperialism. Dr. Nyan claims of trial vaccine being effective in an unaffected area than the affected area, is preposterous. As a medical professional, we wonder whether Dr. Nyan is fully aware of HIV vaccine failed trials in South Africa? The New York Times, on February 4, 2020 published an article under the caption, “Another HIV Vaccine Fails a Trial, Disappointing Researchers.”
Failed HIV vaccine tests in South Africa
In this article, the Times inform us that after more than 30 years of research, 1.7 million people are still infected each year with the virus that causes AIDS. Consequently, the Times stated, “in the long quest to prevent HIV infection, a trial in South Africa has been shut down because an experimental vaccine was not working.” As an agent of the imperialist system, we wonder what other explanations Dr. Nyan will give to the failed HIV experiment in South Africa? Dr. Nyan’s reliance to do vaccine trials in Africa is that vaccine trials have a history (and we add a tradition) where such history and tradition do not allow testing in the affected area. Here, we argue that in this 21st Century, for Dr. Nyan to still hold to such belief is an indication that he has refused and failed to take himself out of the “box.” We made this claim because he buried his critical, analytical and intellectual abilities to question the intent, historicity and tradition of not testing in the affected area. In the very history and tradition that Dr. Nyan’s reliance is based, it is believed that those who wrote such history and transmitted both history and tradition were imperialists. Would it not be that such practice has its origin in a colonial beliefs and practices where those conquered are considered inferior compare to their colonial masters and that these masters in their own wisdom can do anything to those they have conquered? Emphatically, we ask, is such policy and tradition of not trying vaccine elsewhere written in stones that it cannot be changed? On April 17, 2020, BBC News reported that Oxford University’s Scientists have developed a vaccine and “the first patients are expected to take part in the Oxford trials next week.” This new development from Oxford debunks Dr. Nyan’s argument of not trying vaccine in the affected area.
According to worldometer, a real time world statistic, the population of France as of April 11, 2020 stands at 65,241,874. The total number of cases in France as it relates to the COVID-19 as of today, April 11, 2020 is 129,654. The total number of those who have died as ofApril 11, 2020 is 13, 832. The above statistics reminds us that the unaffected people in France stand at 65,112,220. If this position is true, while not test the proposed Vaccine on those who have not been affected and Dr. Nyan is supporting the idea for these imperialist scientists to travel to Africa with the proposed vaccine? Colonialism and colonial practices have been effective over the years because of the very few that have been indoctrinated, brainwashed with twisted minds and who at the same time have become true agents of the imperialist system, relentlessly work on behalf of their masters. Some African governments and individuals’ loyalty to colonial practices are based mainly on whatever compensation these agents receive in return for their loyalty and advocacy. This is the foundation and reason how and why the imperialist system has been alive, breathing and kicking in Africa. Certainly, like Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, it will not be strange for some African governments to embrace such imperialist endeavor.
Conclusion
Where Dr. Tedros sits as the Director General of World Health Organization is more informed about theories and practices than Dr. Nyan. Dr. Tedros is like a door. Where he sits, he sees both in and out of medical practices that may be both ethical and unethical. Certainly, Dr. Nyan has a right to volunteer himself for the test if he chooses to participate in such an experiment. However, to force his will on the Continent of Africa in the name of vaccine’s history, tradition and being an expert is more colonial and imperial and leaves us with no other alternatives but perhaps to conclude that he might have equally received his fair share of research funds. Be as it may, we conclude that Dr. Nyan’s assertion that vaccines are always effective in an unaffected area and thus the COVID-19 trial vaccine proposed by the French doctors should be tested in Africa is misleading and intended to endanger the lives of Africans. He failed to critically and analytically question the intent, historicity and tradition he honors. By such assertion and advocacy, we maintain Dr. Nyan has qualified and certificated himself as a true agent of the Imperialist System.
About the author:
Kadiker Rex Dahn holds a PhD in Historical, Philosophical and Social Foundations of Education. He once served as a deputy Minister of Education and Deputy Director General, National Commission on Higher Education. He is a member of the North America Scholar Consortium, membership with Highest Honor. Contact: [email protected].
My question to Mr. Dahn and others that are really taking this situation to different level is, all the vaccines that has benefited Africans from the time vaccine was introduced in this world, who are the people that Was tested first? Was it African, Europeans, Asians or Americans? Africans has always been at the receiving end in terms of medications and surgical equipments.
I am not a scientist to determine where suitable should the vaccine be tested and Mr. Nyan is a scientist who just defended others scientist suggestion for some testing measures in africa and you are labelling him as racist? The sacrifices that others did to benefit Africans from previous vaccines, how will you term or labell those individuals that were used for testing that benefited the entire world including Africans? No one saw racism then, and now for testing to be done in Africa, it has turn racist. I think Mr. Nyan has some reasons for defending those French doctors since he is a scientist and we are not scientist.
VAIN ATTACK ON DR. NYAN!?
I am with consternation to read Dr. Dahn’s thesis statement in the article hereof unequivocally stating that respectable and patriotic Dr. Nyan is indeed an agent of the imperialist system.
Though known for his customary lengthy exposé sometimes embedded with mundane details, I resolved to reading every paragraph of this article as the author unraveled his trend of thoughts of his claim.
Carefully browsing through the referenced articles of proof, psychologically and mentality unprepared to be taken aback or disheartened in a high opinioned and respectable Liberian, my perception was eventually proven right, making me to reach the conclusion that the above may have stemmed from misinterpretation or bad judgment of what was said or written, hence futile and baseless.
Dr. Dahn,
Are you vainly attacking Dr. Nyan, or do you want to castigate him, or do you intend to mudsling him?
Dr. Nyan has always been consistent and vocal on issues of public health in Liberia. He has always supported and encouraged the upholding of standards and professional ethics in public health in Liberia and Africa as a whole.
He has always said, “Any trials of COVID-19 vaccine must be done under internationally acceptable scientific standards as a multicenter trial and that Africans should not be singled out as subjects for COVID-19 vaccine trials.”
Also, since the onset of COVID-19, Dr. Nyan has always warned Africa against the use of testing kits from the US Centers for Disease Control.
And if you have not, I would like you to read the article on Dr. Nyan in today’s edition of the Daily Observer. Therein, he is proposing the establishment of 2 independent and African institutions to regulate and monitor data and to serve as ethical protectors for our vulnerable population and gatekeepers for any trials of new drugs or vaccine.
To this juncture, I am compelled to ask the following question: Are we referring to the same Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan?
If your replay is negative, then I am sorry for misunderstanding you. But if your reply is affirmative, I would admonish you to refrain from slander and misinformation, both are punishable by law.
My regards Sir. I look forward to hearing from you in case of misconception or misinterpretation.
Dear Joseph M Akoi, if you read history correctly, you will come to the same conclusion as Dr. Dahn. Good number of vaccines used in the West today has been tried in Africa first. This is my first point to eliminate your assertion that we “African has only been on the receiving end” Sadly many of us do not read history.
If we’re not careful to inform ourselves, the wickedness of the evil being perpetrated agaisnt us will continue. Many reasons why Africa being the testing ground is wrong. Firstly, we dont have a strong legal system to hold people accountable when a test go wrong and people become permanently injured. Secondly, just in recent times, vaccines that was meant for the prevention of Tetanus was tried in Kenya on females between the ages 14-49 by a Western group in collaboration with WHO (You may wonder why female and this age group). A group of Catholic churches in Kenya found reasons to verify the vaccines. They discovered that it was not a tetanus vaccine but a sterilization vaccines. All the females that had the vaccines can never bear an offspring ( that is against their desire). Many of such examples can be found across Africa and Asia including the South Africa fail vaccine trial stated above. Many westerners are coming up and confessing their involvements in using vaccines to spread disease in and across Africa. Could this be the reasons why many informed Africans are calling the idea to test vaccines in Africa a racist mindset? From a common sense perspective, Europe being the epicenter of the virus, why can’t it be tried there? My brother, please allow me to direct you to check out few sources where you may discover some shocking facts, than maybe you can understand the quiet battle being raised against us: Eugenics (some of the most outrageous documentaries that exposed what the Eugenics did to blacks has been removed from Youtube). Now Eugenics is called planned parenthood, they operate in Liberia as I write. Secondly, check out a book called An American dilemma ( Margaret Sanger) and lastly, Medical apartheid, the list goes on.
Having been whipped and disgraced for his extremely stupid and groundless rants against Hon. Eugene Nagbe, jobless Kadiker Rex Dahn has come here again to exhibit his tendency of madness/insanity – the most logical description of Kadiker Rex Dahn since all his begging for government job ended in futility and disgruntlement.
Read infra what the world knows about Dr. Nyanś position on the COVID 19 VACCINE, and you are bound to conclude Kadiker Rex Dahn needs help.
By Fatoumata Njie
“Washington, DC 23rd April 2020 – Award-winning scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan of Liberia has said that, “any trials of COVID-19 vaccine must be done under internationally acceptable scientific standards as a multicenter trial and that Africans should not be singled out as subjects for COVID-19 vaccine trials.”
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Dr. Nyan has employed his infectious disease expertise in East Africa, warned African governments against the use of the faulty COVID-19 testing kits from the US Centers for Disease Control, cautioned against the use of Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine in Africa for COVID-19 treatment and carried out continent-wide COVID-19 Pandemic Awareness.
Dr. Nyan offered his expertise to the Liberian government and Africa to produce Africa’s COVID-19 testing kits. While the Liberian government did not respond to Dr. Nyan’s offer, Ethiopia and Rwanda have since expressed interest. He is the inventor of the US patented Rapid Multiplex Diagnostic Test for many infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
Culled from FrontPageAfrica