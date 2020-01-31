Working Together to Win the Battle Against the Pneumonia Caused by the Novel Coronavirus

By H.E. Mr. FU Jijun, Ambassador of China to Liberia

January 30, 2020

In early January this year, the novel coronavirus outbroke in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province which located in central China. According to the statistics announced by Chinese health authorities On Jan. 30, 2020, there are around 8152 confirmed cases of pneumonia and 171 deaths caused by the coronavirus which had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China and some foreign countries.

2. In order to win the battle against the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, China has taken decisive measures combating the epidemic, which have achieved positive results so far.

On Jan. 25, the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee held a meeting on the prevention and control of the the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. H.E. President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting. The meeting decided to set up a CPC Central Committee leading group headed by Premier Li Keqiang to oversee and supervise the work on fighting the epidemic.

According to the requirement of the meeting, China has been adopting a host of measures including extending the Spring Festival holidays, delaying the start of the spring semester at colleges and schools and supporting working online to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and cure the affected patients. Chinese government and people are making great efforts to bolster epidemic prevention and control in Hubei province and Wuhan. The country has been coordinating resources nationwide and prioritize efforts to support Hubei and its capital city Wuhan with medical workers and resources such as medicines, protection suits and surgical masks. Authorities in areas with a large number of patients are increasing the number of designated treatment hospitals, hospital beds and quarantine areas. All related authorities are attaching great importance to epidemic control and prevention in the country and giving full play to the role of the doctors at all primary-level organizations and villages. The meeting called for maximum effort to enhance the treatment of patients and reduce the mortality. More research has been conducting on cured patients and treatment measures have been further refined, with more training set to be offered to medical workers. The meeting urged quicker breakthroughs in research of vaccines for the virus, urging experts and researchers to work together in the process and social organizations to be encouraged to participate in the fighting. It also vowed strong accountability for those who concealed, under-reported or delayed the reporting of infection cases, information on epidemic control and prevention must be made public in a timely and human manner. The health and safety of foreign people including Liberian students who study in Wuhan will be fully protected.

So far, nearly 6,000 medical staff workers have gone to Wuhan for fighting the epidemic and the Ministry of Finance of China has allocated 4.4 billion yuan (More than USD 600 million) to support the battle across the country against the epidemic. China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have donated 600 million yuan (Around USD 85 million) to aid Hubei’s epidemic control and treatment. All TOEFL,GRE and IELTS tests in the Chinese mainland in February will be canceled amid ongoing of the epidemic. The Chinese government will fulfill its international obligations, address the legitimate concerns of foreign citizens in China timely and ensure their safety in a responsible manner.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has built a nationwide prevention and control system, and work in all aspects is underway. The reason why China has taken some extraordinarily decisive measures is to control the epidemic and bring the situation back to normal as soon as possible. President Xi said, the people’s safety and health always come first. Chinese government has released information about the epidemic in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, responded to concerns of all sides actively, and enhanced cooperation with WHO and the international community. At present, the epidemic is generally controllable and curable. With the institutional advantage of gathering all resources to manage major events, Chinese people are fully confident and capable of overcoming the epidemic.

3. Considering the serious situation of the epidemic situation and in order to ensure the public health of Liberian citizens and Chinese in Liberia, the Chinese Embassy has urged all staff members of Chinese-funded institutions, corporate employees and overseas Chinese who have traveled to China to suspend their return to Liberia and pay attention to personal hygiene, until the domestic epidemic is effectively controlled. Recommending all of Chinese citizens in Liberia to follow the quarantine inspection of Liberian authorities and keep good personal hygiene habits. Cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing. Clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub. Wearing a surgical mask when go out of room and dispose the used mask to the designated garbage bin. Keeping the room clean and open the window for fresh air from time to time. Avoid unprotected contact with wild or farm animals. At the same time, the Embassy decided to establish a registration system for personnel coming to Liberia from China with immediate effect. The specific requirements are as follows:

All aid agencies, Chinese-funded enterprises and overseas Chinese are requested to report to the Embassy in a timely manner every day the situation of their personnel health.

All units are requested to do a good job in reporting the registration of returnees recently and in the near future, especially the personnel returning from Hubei who were on their vacation in January of this year. They should pay close attention to the health status and do a good job of temperature monitoring (morning and evening tests) , stay at home for 14 days, and avoid crowded areas, and cancel parties, group dinners and other group activities. Do not go out during the observation period, and minimize contact with others.

If there are such symptoms as fever, dry cough, fatigue, shortness of breath and other symptoms during the 14-day home observation period, immediately go to the medical institution for treatment and report to the Embassy. There is no confirmed or suspect case in Liberia until now.

4. Up to now, Wuhan and some of other Chinese cities have temporarily shut down its public transport as they are trying to halt the outbreak of a new strain of virus, and some flights and passenger train services have been stopped. Tourist attractions and hotels in the city have suspended large-scale activities while libraries, museums and movie theaters have canceled exhibitions and performances. Due to the above reason, if you go to China now, there will be a lot of inconvenience. So that I have the honor, on behalf of Chinese Embassy in Liberia, to appeal to all Liberian friends and overseas Chinese in Liberia to temporally delay your tour to China until the epidemic is well controlled.

5. Taking this opportunity, I have the honor, on behalf of Chinese government and people and in my own name, to express my highly appreciation to the Liberian government and people and the international community in Liberia for your kind sympathy, understanding and support to China’s fighting with the epidemic.