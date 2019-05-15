Statement of the Liberia Council of Churches and Other Ecumenical Partners on the Current State of Affairs

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), in ecumenical collaboration with the Inter-religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) and the Christian Community, is gravely alarmed with recent actions by the Council of Patriots or (aka June 7, 2019 Protesters) and the Government of Liberia (GoL) not attending to an independent call-meeting with the LCC and ecumenical partners scheduled on May 10, 2019.

It is disconcerting that the both parties will not attend the meeting with the LCC, which was separately agreed to and is in the interest of promoting peace and understanding amongst major stakeholders in the country.

The LCC affirms to the Liberian people that the intent of the current engagements is not to promote the stoppage of the pronounced pending protest or encourage the said protest to proceed.

Instead, our utmost objective in our resilient outreach to all parties is to honestly request that dialogue starts immediately between the GoL and the June 7 Protesters on issues of concerns for all. After a series of consultations over the past three weeks with national stakeholders, including one with senior representatives of the Government of Liberia on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hotel Boulevard, a proposal for a joint meeting with the Council of Patriots was agreed with the venue proposed being subjected to the “suggested terms” of the participants of the deliberations. The LCC will like to state for the record that it is opened to any venue whether in a church edifice, hotel or public facility acceptable to all parties for the hosting of any such dialogue.

The LCC, in this public manner, asserts its mediator role in these critical times of national affairs to serve without any form of prejudice. Thus, the LCC urges the June 7 Protesters and the GoL to remain focus on every effort in sustaining the peace, integrity and welfare of Liberia and all Liberians. The LCC affirms the biblical mandate to “seek the peace of the city [country] . . .” for in her peace, you shall find your peace” (Jeremiah 29:4-7).

Significantly, all Liberians will serve as beneficiaries of the peace we all retain. The LCC and ecumenical partners, therefore call on the June 7 Protesters and GoL to DIALOGUE WITHOUT ANY DELAY.

The LCC expresses disapproval of any ill action that will derail the peace of this nation; anyone acting spuriously in these important national efforts to maintain the peace will be held accountable. The Council will continue to aggressively engage Leaders of the Government, Political Parties and The Council of Patriots, amongst others to ensure that, together, we can address the political, economic and social challenges facing our country, Liberia.

The LCC and ecumenical partners encourage all Liberians to remain resolute, prayerful, and positively engage in pursuing the welfare of Liberia. The LCC commends all national and international state and non-state actors for efforts being collectively exerted to ensure that peace and tranquility continues to prevail in Liberia. May God bless our leaders and its people and save the State.

Signed: Bishop Kortu K. Brown President, Liberia Council of Churches President, Inter-religious Council of Liberia.