CDC Needs a Better, Experienced, Educated and Politically Smarter National Chairman

By Kadiker Rex Dahn, MA, M.Ed, PhD

Introduction

In almost every country, the national chairman of a ruling party has political weight and utterances from such a person have serious national and international implications. When the national chairman of a ruling party speaks on national or international issues in one form or another, his/her words in most instances are considered those of the official policy of the government. In other words, it is assumed that what are being discussed behind closed doors are those that the national chairman-person, directly or indirectly, publicly is addressing.

Whether the ugly and elementary utterances by the current national chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is the official position of the government in secret since the government’s chief spoke person is moribund in performance, is something that this article will not at this moment address. The public political rhetoric by the current CDC’s National Chairman, has the propensity to scare investors, and equally so undermine national security. This article will attempt to argue except otherwise proven wrong, that there are far better, experienced, educated and politically smarter individuals within the CDC who can do a better job as a national chairman than the current chairman.

Discussion

I am not a member of the CDC or a member of any of their collaborating parties. So I am writing this article as a progressive and a patriotic Liberian, who usually writes and speaks on issues, especially issues that have the underneath motive to undermine the peace Liberians are enjoying today. I am taken aback by numerous reckless statements from the national chairman of the CDC. The worst of his statements has to do with an insinuation of a concocted conspiracy by opposition political parties to forcibly remove President George Weah from power. Of recent, Chairman Mulbah Morlu gave an ultimatum to MTN to distance itself from Benoni Urey on grounds that MTN is a “spy company” where Urey and his allies spy on political opponents. Morlu alleges that Urey and allies secretly record subscribers’ conversations and diverge to media for smear campaigns.

Is it that this chairman is inept or simply confused and disoriented to reality, logical analysis and thinking? One wonders how a chairman of a ruling party reacts and analyzes issues with such dark cloud and limitations. What actually is the academic level of Chairman Morlu? He speaks disjointedly, runs and utters inflammatory and unproven statements like a chicken without head. Certainly, Chairman Morlu seems to be one of the inept political leaders we have ever seen. He speaks without facts to substantiate claims.

Liberia is a land of law and if the Morlu has convincing reasons to believe that clients’ conversations have been used without their informed consent, the law can take its course, but recklessly over and again, making baseless allegations against good citizens require debunking. I wonder how Mr. so-called omnipresent Chairman, “who saw what happened” had not informed the security for law to take its course? To show the ineptitude and naivety of Mr. Morlu is the recent meeting between President Weah and former Vice President Joe Boakai. These two men met and even though the details of the meeting were not made public, we want to believe that it centers on state of affairs in the country, and how to continuously maintain the peace. Ignorantly and mischievously, CDC’s Chairman without any element of veracity relentlessly continues to make statements that have the propensity to scare investors and citizens at large.

Besides, few days ago, Morlu whose analysis and comprehension seems not only academically dull, and ratiocination inept, argues that the June 7 protest is being masterminded by defeated politicians. Here, facts and logical reasoning are missing. How much was a scratch card, Chairman Morlu when your party came to power? How much was a half bag of rice when your party came into power? Certainly scratch was not L$100, but now it is L$210. Certainly, half bag of rice was not L$1,600, but now it is L$3, 000. Visit market places and you will know that these are facts and not make-up stories for political gains.

Do you know that donor partners wrote President Weah for diverting their funds and an ultimatum has been given to restitute or face consequences? Could those consequences not be economic and traveling sanctions on Chairman Morlu and some officials of the government? You claim former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is corrupt, but why your government came to power, and did not initiate an audit of the former government? This current Chairman no doubt is an embarrassment to CDC, and if action is not taken now to put him in his shell, it will be too late.

Recommendations/The way Forward

The persistent and unfounded allegations by Chairman Morlu, is a complete nonsense and disgrace. President Weah, executive of the CDC and Coalition for Democratic Change as a larger umbrella, must see reason to remove this chairman or continues to be embarrassed. CDC partisans should not allow an individual like the current national chairman, twice defeated candidate to tarnish the image of the party and our country. Presidential election is over and George Weah is the President of Liberia until Liberians return to the polls in 2023.

President Weah and the ruling party will need a national chairman, who will speak with logic, sense, maturity and the rule of law as a guiding principle. We are convinced that CDC has men and women, who are far better, experienced, educated and politically smarter than the current chairman, whose rhetoric and utterances undermine the rule of law and scare investors. The onus is on President Weah, the executive and the leadership of the CDC to produce individuals, who will amicably lead the CDC with diplomatic tunes.

About the author:

Kadiker Rex Dahn holds two Masters and a PhD in Historical, Philosophical and Social Foundations of Education from the University of Oklahoma. He formerly served as Deputy Minister of Education and Deputy Director General, National Commission on Higher Education. He is a member of the North America Scholar Consortium, membership with the Highest Honor.