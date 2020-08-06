An Open letter to Rape Survivors

By Tialae Ticker

My heart hurts for you, but it is important that I let you know two things right from the start. You are beautiful and I love you. Your resilience is admired by very many people, some of whom do not have an opportunity to tell you. I am grateful for the chance to speak of a matter that is very dear to my heart.

For many years we have seen evidence of sexual abuse inflicted on you by men. Unfortunately, some of the abusers were parents, other relatives, and male figures you trusted to protect you. They violated you. They ripped your innocence from you. These people stripped you of your dignity, hurt, and shamed you. But all is not lost. You are alive and you are strong and will put the shame behind you no matter how long it takes. Of this, I am certain because there are lots of people who love you and are praying for that resolve. I am one of those people.

Though it breaks my heart that this has happened to you, I ask you to commit yourselves to God. He has seen your problems and will carry out justice on your behalf. But you must forgive yourselves, all you survivors of these heinous crimes. Forgive yourselves for harboring resentment against them, for by so doing, you will be able to forgive them. You DO NOT have a problem. Your abusers do.

Remember this kind of abuse happens quite frequently and to very many women and girls in and around the world. That is not to say it’s acceptable. IT IS NOT! But do not be afraid or ashamed to report it if it happens to you or someone you know. That is the first step in dealing with it.

It is NEVER your fault when you are assaulted this way. It is always the fault of the person who overpowered you. So I ask you to start the healing process. Talk to God. Talk to your teachers, friends, and anybody you trust about what has happened to you. Speak the name of them who assaulted you so you are able to put the shame to rest.

I wrote a song entitled WE WILL. The lyrics encourage all victims to be strong and brave. Your circumstance is not the death of you. Rise above those feelings and enjoy the blessings of God’s mercies and for the fact that you are alive and can move on.

Ladies, I cry for you because I love you. I hurt for you because I care for you. I am angry about your pain because you are my sisters. You will heal. Your hearts will lay down and my anger will go away. But you must never forget that God loves you. Your sister Tialae loves you, as well. I thank you and may God bless us all.

Love,

Tialae

The lyrics of the song are as follows…

Tialae “We Will” (Lyrics)

Verse 1: Young girls don’t cry you’re not alone in the fight. The broken thee unspoken, we can’t heal if the wound is open. It feels like no one hears or see your heart is bleeding. Your cry is ignored when you are ill. When the wrong the pain and lies are kept a secret. To gain for their own benefit.

Chorus: Be strong be brave, you’re too far away from the grave. Stand tall we are here, we don’t know the spirit of fear. We will overcome (Yes we will overcome). We will overcome (Yes We Will) We will overcome (Yes we will overcome). We will overcome (Yes We Will).

Verse 2: Liberia, Liberia, When will we stop being thee inferior? Our vulnerable children, stripped of their innocence. It feels like no one hears or see your heart is bleeding. Your cry is ignored when you are ill. When the wrong the pain and lies are kept a secret. To gain for their own benefit.

Chorus: Be strong be brave, you’re too far away from the grave. Stand tall we are here, we don’t know the spirit of fear. We will overcome (Yes we will overcome). We will overcome (Yes We Will) We will overcome (Yes we will overcome). We will overcome (Yes We Will).

Bridge: Liberia we can’t give up, when they have turned their backs on us. Liberia we can’t give up. Liberia we can’t give up, when they have turned their backs on us. Liberia we can’t give up.

Young girls don’t cry you’re not alone in the fight.

About the Author

Tialae Ticker, is the daughter of Bishop Dr. Samuel Fahn Ticker, one of Liberia’s gospel legends. He was prominent on ELWA, ELBC, ELTV, and was known for Writing and composing Kpelle songs such as “Pa Ku Lee”, “Jesus Katoni”, “I’ve Signed a Contract with Jesus”, and many more. Currently, Tialae has a songwriting placement for the 2020 Film “Turnt”, staring Jamal Gravy, and Torrie Hart. As a star in the making, the Liberian artist displays her versatility as she sings and raps on Afrobeats and R&B-infused tracks that have been well-received among Liberian Diaspora communities.