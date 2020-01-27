A Rejoinder to Hassan Fadiga: The Real Deal of Hypocrisy and Showmanship

By Laraamand S. Nyonton

Introduction

This article is simply a response to an article written by Mr. Hassan Fadiga, titled: Chronicle of a Hypocritical Nation: A Glimpse at the Duplicity of People Critical of Weah’s Leadership.

This article constructively contests the flaws and fallacies highlighted by Mr. Fagida, as well as, challenges the view held by the author that the Liberian nation is hypocritical.

Chronicle of a Hypocritical Nation?

This is by far, the most beautiful and enticing intellectual garbage I have read in recent years – a collection of words that points to a misguided premise; an argument that draws historical analysis between two regimes – the immediate past and the current – yet filled with inconsistencies, sycophancy, and showmanship, one that exposes and justifies the author’s inherent desire for governmental inclusion over balanced analysis.

The real deal is that there is nothing to chronicle about Liberia being hypocritical. No nation bears absolute characterization without the measure and reputation of its people in the MAJORITY. To make sense of this proposition, one must consider the absolute characterization of nations across our hemisphere referenced as “Christian nations”, or “Islamic nations” or “Arab nations” In effect, these absolute characterizations are not subjective to one man’s belief, view, or sentiment; it holds truth based on empirical evidences. For a nation like Liberia to be referred to as “hypocritical”, it must be based on an empirical reliance, a representative sampling that studies behavior pattern in politics around the subjects of virtues, truth, honesty, lies, deceit, and pretense, in which majority of the people become representative of said characterization.

However, Mr. Fadiga’s view of hypocrisy points to those he referred to as political elites. And by his definition, political elitism refers to somewhat “upper hierarchical” citizens of Liberia who served the previous regime.

This seems utterly cynical and appears to be the biggest mockery of human reality. The reality is that those who served the Ellen-led regime (the political elites of yesterday) combined with the “cohort of underprivileged, or lower hierarchical citizens” (now political elites of today) make up an inconsequential portion of our population. The masses of our people, the voting populace is the real deal Mr. Fadiga is not concern about. They are the ones burned by the harsh economic conditions Mr. Fadiga acknowledges under the Weah-led administration, and by Weah’s incompetence and lack of bold solutions to address problems of poverty, mass unemployment among the very young people who voted him, poor sanitary conditions, inadequate health delivery system, under investment in education and agriculture, etc. Instead, Mr. Fadiga has joined a bunch of unrepentant and unredeemable government ruling party apologists in pointing fingers as their strategy for failing to provide leadership. But like David Runciman, an English academic, Professor of Politics and International Studies at Cambridge University, and Author of the book: Political Hypocrisy and the Mask of Power, warned us, “that it is cynical to pretend that politics can ever be completely sincere…that the most dangerous form of political hypocrisy is to pretend to have a politics without hypocrisy…and that we must deal with the subjects of sincerity and truth in politics without slipping into hypocrisy ourselves.” This is the case of Mr. Fadiga, whose bias and imbalance article on a hypocritical nation, has just slipped him into the web of hypocrisy, and remains one of the most inconsistent and faceless figures of his generation. How can anyone take lesson from a man of this kind on social class system, corruption, analysis of past and present regimes, and timelines around effective national deliverables?

Political Elites are Making Every Effort to Remove or Unseat the Current Administration

The logic on political elitism owing to Mr. Fadiga’s view has already been unpacked. Much further, Mr. Fadiga believes that the political elites that are outside the corridors of power are also the duplicity of people critical of Weah’s government. This kind of sweeping assertion is what one would refer to as the limitation of logic 101, and needs a clean up. By all accounts of scholarly and organized body of research and documented evidence on government and the elite theory of government, which holds “for a small minority of the citizenry (of both the economic and policy-making strata) holding the most power, independent of democratic elections.” If political elites outside government hold the most power, there won’t be a situation of a Weah presidency today.

But who are those falsely accused by Mr. Fadiga of being political elites and duplicated critics in the first place? Is it those who are critical of the Weah-led administration for the establishment of war and economic crimes court? Folks like Brother Emmanuel Savice, Brother Franklin Wesseh, Brother Jerome Verdier, Brother Fubbi Henries, Brother Lofa Julius, Brother Darlington Collins, Brother Jesse Jallah, Brother Emeric Benson Nicol, Brother Christmas Sailey, Sister Ysyndi Martins? Or is it those who are championing the cause of the masses, caring about the livelihood of ordinary citizens under harsh economic circumstances, demanding answers on corruption allegations, including the 16 billion, the 25 million, the mass wealth acquisition extravaganza unleashed by President Weah in conjunction with senior and junior minsters of his government? Rights and Political activists like Martin Kollie, Henry Costa, Menipakea Dumeo, Mo Ali, Stephen Johnson, Ben Sanvee, Darius Dillion, Pa Zarwea, Prophet Key, or even Hawa Metzger, standing up and raising her against rape and abuse of girls in Liberia, cannot be part of the political elite hegemony.

Fallacies and Flaws that Cloud the Truth

Mr. Fadiga argues that all is lost because of fallacies and flawed narratives that cloud the truth. The fundamental question here is: what are the hard truths we must deal with, and what are the fallacies that cloud them?

The truth is Weah inherited a far more stable country than Ellen did in 2006. By January 2018, Liberia had already celebrated 14 years (a marching number of the civil war) of peace and was majestically progressing to 15 years of uninterrupted peace as a nation. The truth is the aftermath of Ebola caused economic shock and the withdrawal of UNMIL placed a string on the economy; couple with the meltdown of prices of major extractive commodities on the global market. However, 2 years into Weah’s leadership, this is his problem to fix. Just as the good he inherited delegating roads, and other projects left by the Sirleaf’s administration. One more truth is that the Weah administration is a square root of incompetence – the President is grossly incompetent, and his circle of trusted lieutenants inherently under capacitated. There are no serious economic plans and political will to tackle corruption, fix the economy, and create a trustworthy environment for the private capital market (investments). The Weah administration has shown continuous lack of political will to incorporate ideas from cross sections of society evident by his administration’s total disregard of recommendations from the Economic Dialogue.

The hard truths are not limited to the above, but the only fallacy clouding these truths are the flawed narratives that Weah has the country at heart; that being critical is tantamount to being hypocritical; that criticizing Weah and his corrupt practices means painting a bad image for Liberia. No! Mr. Fadiga. Democracy is not unchecked; critical voices are needed for the people’s survival, or else, we’ll all perish under Weah.

The End.