Funeral Announcement for Mr. Johantz Mcwillard Caine, Sr.

The family of Mr. Johantz McWillard Caine, Sr. announces his homegoing services as follows:

Removal– Friday February 8, 2019 at 5:00pm from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlors, Tubman Blvd-Sinkor.

Wake Service & Viewing: Friday February 8, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church, Broad Street. All tributes will be done at the wake. No tributes will be done at the funeral, except the family tribute.

Funeral: Saturday February 9, 2019 at 10:00am at the Trinity Cathedral.

Interment: First Baptist Cemetery, Congo Town Backroad.

His Heavenly transition occurred on January 10, 2019 in Monrovia, Liberia. He was 88 and a half years old. “Bor Joe,” “Borbor Joe,” or “Hantzy”, as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was a welding and construction engineer, who retired from the Ministry of Public Works where he worked from 1957 to 1985. He was a lifelong Episcopalian and longstanding member of the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Liberia and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church of Minneapolis, MN. He also worshipped regularly with the To God Be the Glory Ministries International when he resided in Minneapolis.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Mrs. Theresa Woods-Caine, a Retired Registered Nurse, six children including, Johantz Jr. (Laverne), Pastor Uriel, Henrique, Gloria, Albert and Harold. His eldest daughter Audrein-Tonieh pre-deceased him. He also leaves to mourn 20 grandchildren—Lydia, Tonieh, Garswa, Cyrus, Gladys, Derek, Yolanda, Johantz III, Jaelyn, Jantz, Charles, Marcia, Henrique-Konmlan, Henston-Tehpo, Hansford-Nanju, John-Wesley, Densel, Albertlyn, Charlyn, and Israel. He leaves sixteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Caine also leaves to mourn his siblings Mrs. Comfort Caine-Mathelier, Georgia Caine, Margaret Yakey Caine, Edward Freeman, Dr. Audrein James, Christina James, Lamphrey James, Julia George, and the many cousins and relatives of the Freeman, the Wiles and the Hoff families of his parents; and his many nieces and nephews and his in-laws of the Woods family. His sister Lydia Deshield-Formusa pre-deceased him.

He was truly blessed with countless friends during his life’s journey due to a jovial spirit and an absolute love for life. May his soul rest peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and amongst his many loved ones who awaited him.