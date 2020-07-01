Death Announcement of Dr. Joseph D. Z. Korto

“THE LORD GIVETH AND THE LORD TAKETH AWAY”

It is with profound sadness and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, the Honorable Dr. Joseph D. Z. Korto, former Chief Education Officer, Nimba County; former President, Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA); and former Minister of Education, Republic of Liberia.

The late Dr. Korto passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Christina Healthcare Hospital in the State of Delaware, USA, following a protracted period of illness. He is survived by his wife, Margaret V. Korto; his children, Kau, Melape, Saye, Deizi and Wondor; brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and loved ones.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE AND RISE IN GLORY.

Signed:

Dr. Yarsuo L. Weh-Dorliae

Brother of the Deceased

His Hon. Francis S. Korkpor, Sr.

Brother of the Deceased