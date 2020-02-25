Death Announcement: Mrs. Danliette Warner Mulbah

The Mulbah, Keller, Traub and Warner Families announce with profound regret, the death of their mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, grandaunt, Mrs. Danliette Warner Mulbah of Paynesville, Montserrado County, in her 80th year. She leaves behind 10 children, 15 grandchildren and a host of relatives. Her husband, the Late Col. Joseph T. Mulbah, predeceased her 10 years ago.

The last family meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the hour of 4:00 P.M. at the home of the deceased in Paynesville opposite the 101 Gas Station.

There will be a silent night of wake keeping on Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 9:00 P.M. at the residence of the deceased in Paynesville, opposite the 101 Gas Station.

Funeral Service for the deceased will be held at the Samuel A Stryker Funeral Home in Sinkor on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. following which her remains will be laid to rest in Millsburg, Montserrado County on the same day.

This message was brought in by Mulbah Golanyon and Joseph T. Mulbah, sons of the deceased, on behalf of the family.