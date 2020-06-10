Youth Urged to Foster the Change They Want

As BassaTown youths give a facelift to community

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Youth Chairman of Block C, Bassa Town Community in Paynesville, George Pennoh, has called on young people to get involved in activities that will be impactful to bring the change they desire. He delivered the charge last week during a clean-up campaign carried out by young people in Block C, Bassa Town in Electoral District #5, Montserrado County. Bassa Town is made up of four blocks, each of which has a coordinator that works with the youth chairman.

Mr. Pennoh said just as elderly people have the responsibility to support the growth and development of young people, so too do youths have the responsibility to engage in activities that they have the potential to effectuate the change that they want in their respective communities. He said the government has enormous responsibilities that citizens themselves need to do what will promote their own health and not to wait on the government to clean the very filth that residents litter in their own communities.

“We cannot wait for Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to come to our doorsteps to clean our own Community; we have the responsibility to do so and to extend further. This is what makes a good citizen,” said Pennoh. He revealed that In addition to the ongoing clean-up exercise, they were also using the occasion to create awareness about COVID-19 and how to keep the environment clean. He declared, “We have our sanitation team at various intersections, making sure that people wash their hands, and are sensitized about COVID-19,” said Pennoh. “If youths can take upon themselves to clean up their various homes or environment, we all will live in a clean society”, he maintained.

However, according to Pennoh, the main challenge they face is the lack of an appropriate dumpsite to dispose of garbage collected by their teams and they are therefore asking PCC to help in this direction. “We collect the dirt and take it to where people burn their dirt in the community”. For his part, Anthony Watson, Block B Coordinator said the cleaning exercise is not strange to them because they have been engaged in cleaning up drainages but were compelled to stop due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Watson said he is extremely happy working with other young people to give their community a facelift.

Also making remarks was Emmanuel Taybior, Coordinator of Block in Bassa Town, who called on young women and girls to join the exercise to help make their environment clean. Mr. Taybior said, “We live in a world of gender equality; girls have a major role to play in every community.”