Young Liberian Distributes 750 Masks to WASSCE Students

Uses Cash Prize to from social media challenge to purchase reusable masks

As senior and secondary school students converge for their WASSCE Examination, the effective wearing of nose masks is mandatory by authorities of the institution. Nevertheless, some are denied entry into the hall because of their inability to purchase a mask, even if an early morning rush may have caused them to forget it at home.

Few weeks ago, Bookman Muapoe, a young Liberian philanthropist, launched a challenge on social media hashtag #maskupwednesday to educate young people on the effect of Coronavirus as well as the importance of wearing a face mask and the right way to do so. Many young people saw the challenge as just another fun activity but Vermon Washington saw it as an opportunity to win with the intent of using the prize for a just purpose.

After the winner was announced, Vermon received a cash prize of US$100.

When Vermon asked his friends in a Facebook post as to what should be done with the money, he was amazed by the kind suggestions they provided.

“Few weeks ago, we won $100 cash prize from Bookman Muapoe for the #maskupwednesday challenge. Afterwards, I asked you all on what to do with the prize. Based on the majority suggestion, we decided to buy face masks to distribute to students taking the WASSCE exams.”

Vermon said he purchased 750 reusable masks and donated them to students who are currently taking their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). “We were able to augment the cash prize and purchase 750 reusable face masks.”

According to him, the masks were distributed to students at the Bassa High School in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, five high schools in Gbarnga, Bong County, including W. V. S. Tubman-Gray United Methodist School, St. Martin’s Catholic High School (his alma mater), Gboveh High School, St. Peter Lutheran School, and St. Mark Lutheran School.

“Today, we concluded the donations by providing reusable face masks for all the students at the William V.S. Tubman High School on 12th Street Sinkor, Monrovia.”

He extended appreciation to his team who volunteered to help in the distribution, especially Yarkpa Del.

“I want to thank everyone who voted, contributed and participated in the distribution process. Thanks to Josephus Kaiwood, Emmanuel Trokon Johnson,

Rufus Tokpah Myers, and Emmanuel Mulbah Ballah, for doing the donations outside of Monrovia”.