Young Liberian Authors New Book

Ambassador Edmond N. Tuazama, age 20, has authored a new book, titled, ‘Victory For The Spiritual Warfare In Jesus,’ which is expected to be launched on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Paynesville Central Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, near ELWA Junction, outside Monrovia.

The book is expected to unveil material that will enlighten the minds of believers to get a broad knowledge on issues that affect their daily spiritual lives.

The author believes that there are many believers today in the world who have lost their ways in their spiritual journeys, simply because they have been tracked down by the devil’s power.

“Over the years and even now, we have lost some family members, friends, and loved ones to death or sickness because they could not stand against the spiritual warfare and we don’t know even if we are next to follow in that same line,” Tuazama said.

Tuazama said it is very important to make this explicit to humanity, so they can know what is happening in the background.

“Throughout this book,” he said, “we will get to know how the devil and his agents have depressed the spiritual life of God’s children.”

He said the book also reveals the devil’s plans to win the spiritual and physical battle against the church and God’s kingdom.

“This book was written in sacred moments with revelation from God, to redeem and restore his creation from the evil plans of the devil and his agents,” he said.

“This script is divided into five parts,” Tuazama said, “each part of this script reveals information about the warfare and explains more of how the battle is fought, those who are mainly involved in the battle and the brain behind the battle.”

Tuazama said in one segment of the book, readers will discover the devil’s plans for humanity and God’s saving grace for his children. In other segments, they will learn more about the battle, what needed to be prepared for the battle and they will be challenged to make a powerful decision to choose between the devil and God.

He said the devil is powerful enough to win a whole nation with his tricks and magic powers adding that, “remember that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers of the dark world.”

Within every chapter, readers will get to understand that, Christ’s redemptive power to save the world is why He came down as a man, just to save that which was lost.

“We all are in the devil’s mouth and, with a loud voice, we are shouting, ‘Maranatha’,” Tuazama said.