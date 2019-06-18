“You’ll Have New Market in 31 Days,” Pres. Weah Tells Old Road Residents

President George Weah has promised residents of the densely populated Old-Road Community, particularly marketers, that they would soon buy and sell goods and services in a new state-of-the-art market structure, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the President said the new market would be completed in 31 days.

Old Road Community will be one of several communities in the country to benefit from the President’s promise to build modern market facilities.

Duport Road Community is one of few communities that have already benefited from market buildings, which the President has promised to construct.

Swarmed by dozens of jubilant marketers and other residents, President Weah said the architectural design for the new Old-Road Community market structure is already available, and that construction works will soon get underway.

Weah made the disclosure Monday, June 17, 2019, when he toured the deplorable Old-Road Community market that was built several years ago.

According to the release, the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) is expected to oversee the construction of the new Old Road market building. Following the Old-Road Community tour, President Weah drove into the populous slum community of West Point where he assessed the erosion situation that has already displaced hundreds of residents and business people.

Over the years, substantial portion of the West Point Township has been lost to vicious sea erosion, leaving hundreds of residents displaced and homes completely washed away.

President Weah’s government has been making efforts to save communities rocked by the erosion under its “Coastal Defense Projects.” One of the Coastal Defense initiatives has virtually salvaged some of the country’s biggest academic and medical referral facilities, the D. Twe High School and Redemption Hospital from extinction.