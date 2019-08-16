Local Advocates Want Disability Act Amended

The Partnership Against Inequalities and Discrimination (PAID) in collaboration with Youth Coalition for Education in Liberia (YOCEL), Child Resource Institute –Liberia (CRI-L) and the African Youth with Disabilities Network Liberia Chapter (AYWDN) on August 15, 2019, called on members of the 54th Legislature to amend the disability Act of 2005 that created the National Commission on Disability (NCD).

The leadership of the disabled community on January 9, 2019, submitted the petition to the Legislature, requesting the august body to consider the drafted disability Act of 2018, amending and strengthening the said disability Act.

A member PAID/Consortium, B. William M. Yarsiah, informed journalists at a press conference in Monrovia that the group has appealed to members of the legislature regarding the passage of the act before the “Agriculture Break.”

Yarsiah said that since the establishment of the consortium with the support of the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), its members have been advocating and working with other disabled institutions, including other government ministries and agencies, and representatives of civil society organizations (SCOs) such as the National Commission on Disability (NCD), and the National Union of Organizations of the Disable (NUOD) for speedy passage of the 2018 Disability Act, which is currently before the House Specialized Committee on Judiciary.

He further lauded the efforts of Representatives Richard Nagbe Koon, Joseph Nyan Somwarbi, and the entire House of Representatives for their resilient in ensuring that the Act was sent to the specialized committee on Judiciary for review.

He said PAID, along with several civil society organization, and partners have again drawn their attention to the submitted 2018 disability Act creating the NCD as an autonomous agency to the 54th national legislature.

Yarsiah, who spoke on behalf of the group, encouraged other CSOs to support their quest, adding, “We want to remind our people that though we do not have the ability to see and walk, we have the right to basic social services.”

He said that people with disability also have the right to work for their country, obtained quality and affordable education, good health, access to public and business facilities, an inclusive and barrier-free society where all persons with disabilities can enjoy their basic fundamental human rights and participate in all spheres of life.

However, the three CSO groups are a driven experience partners with the intent to accelerate the passage of the Disability Act for inclusiveness in education, social life, and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against persons with disability.

Under the Act, people with disabilities are entitled to access public buildings and public service employment. It also gives the disabled persons.