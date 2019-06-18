World Bank Screens Documentary On ‘Resilience’ of Ebola-Affected Countries

— Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea lauded for their response to the fight against the disease

The World Bank Liberia Country Office recently screened a 52-minute documentary titled, “Resilience Rising: From Crisis Response to Recovery,” a film that explained the story of how Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, affected first by conflict and then by the Ebola virus disease, overcame the crisis and are now strengthening the resilience of the region’s economic and social sectors by investing in people and effective systems.

The documentary, which was screened on Thursday, June 13, 2019, included interviews with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, project implementer and beneficiaries, and various dynamic people in healthcare, education, social protection and agriculture.

World Bank Acting Country Manager Daniel Boakye told participants that the film also tells how the region is better prepared for any new health challenges that may occur.

He indicated that the film covers projects that were financed by the Ebola Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund or ERRTF, noting that the same trust fund also financed the documentary film.

During the crisis, he recalled that the World Bank Group responded by making available about US$1.6 billion to fight the disease and to help the three countries’ recovery efforts.

“Part of the Bank’s response was to launch a multi-donor trust fund — Ebola Recovery and Reconstruction Trust Fund (ERRTF) — that focused its activities on the early recovery efforts and aligned itself with the recovery plan of the three countries,” said Boakye.

He named donors to the ERRTF as Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The World Bank Executive lauded governments of the three mainly affected countries — Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia — for their response to the fight against the disease.

“The resilience of Liberian people largely contributed to the milestone we have reached this far. Community engagement was key to stemming transmission of the virus through their efforts. This made it possible to find every case, identify contacts, care for every sick person, and safely remove the dead. Continued community vigilance will be essential to preventing re-emergence of Ebola,” he stated.

“Effective coordination among partners, strong donor support and decentralization of the Ebola management system, allowing for better quality control of surveillance, case finding and contact tracing great contributed to our success today,” Boakye continued.

He then reiterated the World Bank Group’s commitment to working with the other partners to support the government’s efforts to keep Liberia Ebola-free and at the same time assist in the restructuring of the entire health system of the country.