World Bank Donates Additional Equipment to Monrovia City

The World Bank, through its CLUS Project, has donated four mini tipper trucks and a landfill bulldozer to the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), a release has said.

The donation, according to World Bank Liberia Country Manager Khwinma Nthara, is to enhance the work of the Monrovia City Government, specifically its Solid Waste Management Department, in maintaining a clean, green, and safe city.

Mr. Nthara said the World Bank believes in the ability of Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee and will therefore continue to work with him to ensure that Monrovia is clean.

He said the equipment will reduce the challenges the MCC encounters in keeping Monrovia clean.

Mayor Koijee, who received the vehicles, lauded the World Bank for the donation, adding, “The Bank remains a strong partner to the Weah-led administration as evidenced by its continuous financial and logistical support to the Pro-poor agenda for Prosperity and Development.”

He said that the government will continue to work with the World Bank and other organizations to improve the living conditions of Liberians.

Meanwhile, the release said Solid Waste Management Department envisions a clean and healthy Monrovia City where waste generated responsibly are collected, processed and disposed of in a sustainable and healthy manner, enhancing the quality of life of the people.

“The Department takes the lead in ensuring sustainable management of solid waste. It also promotes and safeguards the public health of the city through street cleaning, collection, transfer, processing of garbage, promotion of waste reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste, safe composting and disposal of solid waste, and other substances that causes environmental nuisances and health hazards,” the release said.

The CLUS project is implemented by the project implementation Unit (PIU) at MCC. It endeavors to strengthen the solid waste management sector of Monrovia, which is acquiring greater importance within the government’s development agenda.

The government’s Medium Team Economic Growth and Development Strategy (2013-2017) aims to increase access to sanitation and reduce disposal of solid waste. The CLUS project, with funding from the Liberia Reconstruction Trust Fund (LRTF) through the World Bank, is designed as an urban development project with solid waste as an entry point .

In a related development, Mayor Koijee, on behalf of the City Government, presented two modern Renault Vans to its Revenue Department to enhance the City Revenue Generation.