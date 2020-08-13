World Bank Donates 10 New Ambulances to MOH

The World Bank has donated 10 new hard top ambulances to authorities of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the safe transfer of patients to health centers.

The donation was made on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Ministry’s office in Congo Town. “The 10 ambulances have syringes, plasters, needles, IV Fluid, and gloves and other important equipment. We will only need to refill it every time it’s low or short,” Liberia’s Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah told reporters.

“Complements of the World Bank to Liberia, these ambulances are hard top. The ambulances have all the necessary equipment in it to handle patients, and will be able to go through the tough terrains,” Dr. Jallah said.

Dr. Jallah said the ambulances are equipped with everything that is needed for patients before their arrival at a health center.

“We have all of the resuscitation bags, AED to start the heart (if the ambulance comes on the scene and your heart has stopped, it will be used to start the heart to bring you back to life and it’s very important),” Dr. Jallah explained. “[The ambulances] have two oxygen tanks in each, and when they are filled, we will have no problem with oxygen.”

She said the health authority has two equipped ambulances at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) and the additional 10 will be more helpful in picking people up from any location.

Dr. Jallah said an additional 15 ambulances are expected in country shortly and will be decentralized to ensure that every county has emergency medical services. She lauded World Bank for the gesture of these ambulances and all the people who worked hard to procure them.

Mark Luke, Director of Emergency Response at the Ministry of Health, said for the first time in Liberia, the country has emergency medical services (EMS) along with emergency medical teams (EMT) (people in the ambulance who provide medical care for people everywhere).

“We also have the dispatch team who receive the call and establish the situation and subsequently come to the location. We have our contacts: 0775588588 or 0881747070. Our staff are sitting and waiting to receive your call and dispatch an ambulance immediately,” Mr. Luke explains.

He called on the public to be patient to respond to dispatch team’s inquiries, including nature of the case and problem, which is important to determine the appropriate ambulance that is needed to take a patient to the health center.

“If your level is low, then we know the practitioners to send to you and if your level is high, we will know also what practitioners to send to you. We are hoping that wherever you are, the ambulance can reach to you in four to five minutes, considering the numbers of ambulances now,” Mr. Luke added.