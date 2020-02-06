Women’s Football: Liberia to Compete in WAFU Tournament in Sierra Leone

In continuation of developing Liberia women’s football, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) is keeping the various women’s national teams engaged in international competitions.

LFA on Tuesday, February 4, disclosed that Liberia’s senior female national team will compete in the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A) Nations Cup in Sierra Leone.

Hosted by Sierra Leone, the tournament will see Liberia competing against other countries including hosts Sierra Leone, Senegal, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Guinea, The Gambia and Mauritania.

According to the Liberia Football Association, the draw for the tournament will be held in Freetown, Sierra Leone today, February 6, 2020, while the tournament will run from 25 February to 7 March in Bo and Makeni.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers: Liberia to Face Cameroon

Liberia will face Cameroon in the First Round of the Africa U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after edging out Guinea on a 7-5 aggregate in the preliminaries.

Liberia booked their space in the next round despite their narrow 5-4 loss against Guinea in their return-leg on Saturday, February 1, at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry, Guinea.

Agatha Nimene recorded her fourth goal in the qualifiers after scoring the opener in the first minute, the fastest goal scored so far in the competition. Thanks to Sylvia Pyne’s clearance that became an assist.

Guinea later leveled the scores in the fifth minute through Nathaly Cisse, before Aminata Kamara converted a spot-kick in the 23rd minute to give Guinea the lead.

Things got back on level terms after Determine Girls’ striker Pauline Agbotsu, level-led the score with a brilliant strike from outside the 18-yard box.

At the brink of the halftime break, Guinea retook the lead through Kany Sidibé, sending the Guineans to the break with a 3-2 lead.

Guinea made it 4-2 from the break, as Aminata Camara completed her brace by scoring from the spot. The spot-kick resulted from Marie Flomo’s foul in the danger area.

World Girls’ forward Lucy Kikeh became a super substitute after coming off the bench to score two spectacular goals, one from a free-kick in the 66th minute, and the second through a volley in the 88th minute, but the game could not end in a 4-all draw due to goalkeeper Jackie Touah’s inability to control a shot in the final minute of the four minutes added time.

Liberia will face Cameroon in a two-legged tie next month with the aggregate winner set to face the aggregate winner of the match between Guinea and Nigeria in the Second Round.

Youth Football

In another development, a youthful team comprising players below age 16 is set to represent Liberia in an under-16 football tournament for boys in Tanzania.

LFA says Liberia has been invited by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to participate in the tournament.

The tournament will include hosts Tanzania, Liberia, Malawi and Zambia. It is expected to run from mid-February to March of this year.