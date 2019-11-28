Women In TECH Africa Liberia Chapter Launched

As part of efforts to encourage more women to step into the technology sector, Women In Tech Africa (WITA) in partnership with Lonestar Cell MTN on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, launched its Liberia chapter for the first time.

The launch, which took place at a resort in Sinkor, was graced by the presence of a representative from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, WITA delegates, Lonestar Cell MTN staff, and young females’ students, as well as entrepreneurs.

Selasi Dzikunu, who is the Ghana Chapter Lead of WITA, said the aim of WITA, is to support female entrepreneurs and female tech entrepreneurs, mostly young girls in high school and university, to take Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) career seriously.

“Our vision as women in tech, is to help female tech entrepreneurs and other females, who are trying to impact Africa through social impact, change and how best they can leverage the used of technology in their businesses, and in their respective careers,” Mrs. Dzikunu added.

She described WITA as the largest female technology-focused group on the African continent with membership of over 500 women in over 30 countries in Africa, and physical chapters in Ghana, London, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Germany, Ireland, Britain, Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritius, and Cape Verde…and now Liberia.

Mrs. Dzikunu expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN chief executive officer, Uche Ofodie, for the partnership to ensure that WITA is in Liberia.

“So, today has been the launch, and we are pretty much excited, because we have a lot of young female minds in the hall that are charged, energized to take up the technology in STEM to make the world a better place,” she said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Posts and Telecommunications Assistant Minister, Melvin L. Yealu, pledged the government’s full support to the successful implementation of WITA activities in the country.

Yealu told participants that women being in the ICT sector is critical to every country’s economic growth, “Therefore, as we launch the program here today, we are of the opinion that with such innovation, our girls and women will make use of it because, technology contributes greatly to every country’s gross domestic products (GDPs).”

Lonestar Cell MTN CEO, Uche Ofodie, expressed appreciation to WITA for launching such an amazing product in Liberia.

Madam Ofodie then encouraged more girls to take STEM education as a future career that will bring economic relief to their lives.

She added: “I am expecting all of you to become business owners in technology, particularly in agriculture, tourism, etc..”

Meanwhile, the launch of WITA continues today with a major digital training workshop for several other girls.

The training is to mainly help participants learn how to create a simple website page and blog that they can use to market their products.