Women Humanitarian Group Puts Smiles on 400 Women’s Faces

The Liberian Women Humanitarian Network (LWHN) in partnership with the Liberian Diaspora Nurses Association (LIBDNA) has given four hundred 25kg bags of rice and L$800.00 each to 400 women in Margibi and Montserrado counties.

Naomi Tulay-Solanke, a member of LWHN, said this was their organizations’ way of identifying with women during this crisis and will continue to support or identify with more women.

“The Liberian Diaspora Nurses Association decided to raise funds to help people back home, especially women, due to the stay home order and the lockdown. We are concerned because livelihood has come to a standstill,” Mrs. Tulay-Solanke said. “We also provided masks to the women.”

According to her, the LIBDNA, which has 119 members, raised over US$4,500 in order to buy food items for women in underserved communities and also women living with disabilities.

She said since members of the network were also working in some of these communities, they decided to identify with the communities and support the women.

“Everybody is just giving rice. Is it only rice people need or beyond rice? Some people want to buy soup and mosquito coil. If you just give them rice, they will sleep in the mosquito and get sick. So we decided that to provide little cash to enable these 400 beneficiaries to buy soup and other things,” Mrs. Tulay-Solanke said.

Communities that benefited include Banjor, Motor-Corner, VOA/Babyma Corner, Marshall, Careyburg, Todee, Local Village, Paynesville, Gardnersville, Chicken Soup Factory and Sinkor.

Tulay-Solanke, who is also a founder and executive director of Community Health Initiative (CHI), said the LWHN was founded to assist women during crisis because women are the first responders.

She said the network, which consists of over 15 organizations, intends to respond collectively during crisis with specific focus on women. She indicated that initially when the outbreak started in Liberia, LWHN was engaged in training women to help create awareness of the virus in various communities.

Oretha Sogbie, founder and executive director of the Liberian Diaspora Nurses Association, called on the beneficiaries to keep safe and ensure that they are protected during this crisis.

“Keep yourself safe with all the health measures instituted by health authorities,” Madam Sogbie said.