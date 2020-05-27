Women Business Organization Identify with LMA amid COVID-19

The National Association of Liberian Business Women and Women Entrepreneurs (NALBWE) has donated huge consignments of anti-Coronavirus material to the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) to help support the fight against the disease caused by the virus.

The organization’s chairperson, Ophelia E. Hoff-Saytumah, said the donation is part of their way of joining the fight against COVID-19 by helping people with necessary drugs and face masks to save lives.

“We had Ebola and when everyone got together, we saw the difference. We want to do the same thing now to defeat the coronavirus. We have been informed that it’s easier to fight the virus if you wear a mask,” Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah said in a press release. “It’s important for us to identify with you and get to know each other. Now, all women in business can become a member or even women who are starting their business.”

According to Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah, the donation was the association’s first activity and expressed their hope to continue to support businesses and the LMA.

Receiving the reusable consignment of masks, LMA President Alice Gorpu Yeebahn said she was delighted for the donation and calls on the organization to work with the LMA to train more women entrepreneurs.

“Since the outbreak of his virus, this is the second organization that has come to identify with the LMA. We want to say thank you for thinking about market women,” Mrs. Gorpu Yeebahn added.

Mrs Hoff-Saytumah, said that the organization came into being after member states of the African Union agreed to promote the creation of a strong national association of women entrepreneurs in each country to promote entrepreneurial activities of women.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Hoff-Saytumah said it was earlier planned to have the association to be launched on May 22, but due to the prevailing pandemic, there’s a need to properly plan for the launching.