Woman, 50, Seeks Debt Court Intervention in US$20K Case

— Case hearing starts today

The hearing into a US$20,000 unpaid rental fees against MHM Eko-Liberia, which is owed by secretary of the Senate J. Nanborlor Singbeh, is expected to start on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Debt Court in Monrovia.

The lawsuit was brought by Mrs. Gartee Lorwoe, widow of the late James Lorwoe. Mrs. Lorwoe has claimed that Singbeh owed her, along with her five children, about US$20,000, an amount that is equivalent to about four years unpaid rental fees for 50 acres of undeveloped forest land that contains two large deposits of rocks around the Leiyea Mountain, situated at Seeke Town, District#4, Margibi County.

Singbeh and his legal team are expected to attend today’s hearing that will most likely deal with pre-trial motions.

Coincidentally, a similar case was also filed by some aggrieved workers demanding a 15-month unpaid salaries and benefits, which is in the amount of US$82,560, against Singbeh’s MHM Eko-Liberia. The case is expected to begin today.

Singbeh is the former president and board of directors of MHM Eko-Liberia. He also holds 30 percent of a total of 100 shares, while two Czech Republic nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, hold 35 percent each.

MHM Eko-Liberia is a legally registered company established in 2013 to engage in the production of crushed rocks, and the late James Lorwoe is believed to have entered into a five-year lease agreement that commenced on July 1, 2013, and was expected to have expired on June 30, 2018.

Lorwoe’s widow is claiming that the agreement with Singbeh was for a period of five years with an annual rental fee of US$5,000.

In addition, the company was to pay Lorwoe a fee of US$1 for every ton of rocks sold, although the company has failed to sell a single consignment of rocks since its establishment.

Singbeh, then the chairman of the company, was the liaison between the family and the company.

But Mrs. Lorwoe, in her suit, claimed that before the death of her husband, Singbeh, on November 11, 2013 paid US$5,000 for the first year as lease of their forest land in the county.

Few days after the payment of US$5,000 for the first year, James Lorwoe got sick and later died.

It was when the Probate Court in Margibi County issued Mrs. Gartee Lorwoe a letter of administration, giving her the legal power to administer the Intestate Estate of the Late James Lorwoe.

A copy of the lease agreement, obtained by the Daily Observer, claimed that in the case of a sublease, the MHM Eko-Liberia shall be required to pay the Lorwoe 25 percent of the difference between the rent covered by the said lease agreement and the sub-lease agreement with a third party.

MHM Eko-Liberia shall also be solely responsible to pay all taxes levied and assessed against the property as provided by law during the period covered by the agreement and any other extension.

After the first payment of US$5,000 since the death of Mr. Lorwoe and up to present, the suit claimed, Singbeh has persistently refused to pay the lease rental for the period of four years in the amount of US$20,000, despite the expiration of the lease agreement.

Meanwhile, another case, which involves accountability and an alleged misappropriation of over a million dollars in equipment and materials belonging to the same company, has also been filed against Singbeh at the Commercial Court.

The case was brought against Singbeh by his partners, the Czech nationals.