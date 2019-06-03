Woman, 44, Arrested for ‘Attempting’ to Kill Her Stepson

By Ben T.C. Brooks (Zwedru, Grand Gedeh)

Police in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County have arrested a 44 year-old woman and charged her for attempting to killed her stepson, who she accused of stealing her paint to print on his shirts.

According to the police, suspect Marie Vour, was arrested on Saturday, May 26, 2019 for allegedly pouring a bucket of oil paint over the head of her stepson identified as Aaron Gaye, 13, after she reportedly caught him panting his T-shirt with what she claimed was some of the oil paint.

Suspect Vour informed police that she became so infuriated when she saw Gaye using the house paint on his T-shirt. “I was so overtaken by my growing anger when I dumped the entire paint bucket over the boy’s head,” she confessed.

Though Madam Vour has admitted to committing the act against her stepson, officers assigned with the Women and Children Protection Section have charged her with criminal attempt to commit murder and terroristic threat.

Following the news, residents expressed anger as to why a woman should treat her stepson in such a gruesome manner.

Meanwhile, a neighbor identified as Alexander Gwein, who rescued the victim, has informed the Daily Observer that the victim is admitted at a health center, where is said to be responding to treatment.

Samuel Paye, commander of the Women and Children Protection Unit, said the act by Marie Vour contravenes Section 10.1 of the New Penal Code of Liberia, which constitutes “criminal attempt.” According to the Penal Code, a person is guilty of criminal attempt if, acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for commission of an offense, he (or she) purposely engages in conduct constituting a substantial step toward commission of the offense.

Madam Vour was arraigned before the magisterial court on Friday, May 31, 2019 to answer to the charges against her.