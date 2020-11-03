Woman, 27, Seeks Advanced Medical Attention

Ellen Corneh, 27 and a single mother, is calling on philanthropists and well-meaning Liberians both at home and abroad to assist her to underwrite the cost of heart surgery to be performed out of Liberia.

Madam Corneh, a registered nurse who works for the West Africa Medical Center, a clinic located in Sinkor, told reporters on November 2, 2020, that she was diagnosed by doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Catholic Hospital, and the Jahmale Medical Solutions of having sore on her heart that needs to be treated before November 15.

The cost of Madam Corneh’s medical treatment is US$20,000 (excluding air ticket and accommodation) in Accra, Ghana.

Imagining what it costs to seek medication in Ghana, Corneh has no option but to sit and weep in the street without any trace of where she can get this huge amount from to meet her health need.

“Just the thought that, if I do not get surgery from now to the 15th of November I may not live, makes me feel like a dead woman already, because in a family meeting last Sunday, my family could not even raise the plane ticket for me and my caretaker. So, what gives me hope that I will be able to get such money from now to the time the doctor told me?” Corneh wondered.

She added: “I was advised by doctors at all the health centers I have visited to seek advanced medical attention either in Ghana, America or India in the shortest possible time for the surgical operation, to avoid me meeting my untimely demise. I got more frustrated when the doctors told me the cost of my surgery because as I am sitting here, I cannot even afford the US$500.”

“After those doctors told me such frustrating information about my health, I just got disappointed which has caused me to worry every day and night because I just feel that I will not be able to live up to next year,” Corneh explained in tears.

Madam Corneh disclosed that with her worrisome condition, she has stopped going to work, and that will hinder her son’s education as his father is deceased.

History of the Sickness

Explaining how the sickness began, Madam Corneh said she had gone to Sierra Leone for schooling with a family, and while on her way to Monrovia for a vacation in the year 2000, she was involved in a terrible motor accident.

Corneh, who claims to have spent four months at the Redemption Hospital in New Kru Town, said the doctors only focused on her head because of the deep cut she had, but did not properly examine the body to discover what really went wrong in her system.

She said: “After I was discharged from the hospital, I went back to Freetown to continue my education, and while in school one day, a friend of mine hit me in my chest, and that was how I dropped and started bleeding from both my mouth and nose. I was taken to the government hospital but my family member was told that nothing was wrong with me but it was just the hit that caused me to bleed.”

Corneh explained that due to the crisis in Sierra Leone, she had to move back to Liberia to continue her schooling, and it is during her stay she encountered her second shock.

“Since the second shock,” she said, “I have been feeling pain when I hear heavy sounds or when people hit the door of my room hard.”

“During the war between the Christians and Muslims in 2004, we were trying to get out of the school campus and my friend hit me in the chest. I went Unconscious and I was taken to a local health facility. The doctor that treated me made me understand that I needed advanced treatment, but the problem has always been money,” she said in a frustrated mood.

Corneh said she was told that some prescribed drugs will only work for some time and later stop.

In the midst of this health condition, she has endeavored to graduate from Stella Maris Polytechnic University and had been working at the West African Medical Clinic, but she had to stop because of her deteriorating health condition.

Corneh can be contacted via +231886703606 or +231776142090.