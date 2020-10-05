WIN Ends Anti-Rape Series Event

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Women’s Initiative Network of Liberia (WIN) has concluded a daylong anti-rape series event aimed at tutoring young girls and boys about rape and sexual gender based-violence (SGBV) issues.

The event, under the theme ‘’Upholding the sanity of women and keeping their ambition alive, was held recently at the Muslim Congress High School, in Monrovia.

Davidetta Davis, Executive Director, of WIN said her organization is a platform that will give girls the space to take initiative in different perspective.

She said though rape has been declared as a national emergency by President George Weah, civil society organization must become more proactive in creating more awareness on rape and SGBV throughout the country.

Davis said: “we must make sure that every girl has access to equal opportunities, in so doing, barriers and obstacles that stands against them must be broken.”

“ That was why I thought it wise to create this platform. This is your platform, so we will work with you in order to contribute to your society” she added.

Explaining what prompted her to establish the initiative; Davis said, she read a book title, ‘About a girl named Princess’, who was rape.

“Princess was rape, but she kept quite because she did not have the platform to tell her story as a result she was forced to drop out of school,” the E-D narrated.

She further said, that after reading the book she was moved to set up a platform wherein young women can be able to tell their own stories.

“I know there are a lot of women, who are experiencing what Princess went through, WIN is a podium that women can use to tell their stories”

Kula V. Fofana, Lecturer at the University of Liberia (UL) who presented on the causes, effect and danger of rape in the Liberian society, said rape is a serous pandemic that is hampering the society.

She said people should stop comprising rape cases at home, stating that it is important for people to speak up when they are sexually abuse.

“We should report rape cases, don’s allow someone to tell you that it is a family matter so settle it at home” Fofana said.

Giving the statistic of rape cases, Kula said from January to September, there have been 922 rape cases, 33 have been prosecuted and 22 have been convicted, according to her prosecution requires a lot of money at such the government will not be able to invest in other key sector, such as Education and Health.