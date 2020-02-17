Willard Russell Is Dead

Former Director General, GSA and Former Minister of Transport

Mr. Willard Russell, former Director General of the General Services Agency and former Minister of Transport, R.L., died yesterday at a hospice in the United States.

It is not confirmed exactly what city the hospice is in. The Daily Observer is striving frantically to gather more information, which will hopefully appear in tomorrow’s paper.

Mr. Russell also at one time served as Managing Director of the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

Willard was born on Snapper Hill, Broad Street in Monrovia in the early 1950s to the union of his father, Mr. Russell, and his wife, Mrs. Angie Russell, a staunch member of the United Methodist Church.

This newspaper will bring our readers more information as it breaks.

His parents, his sister Hanna Russell and elder brother, Mr. Isaac Collins, predeceased Willard. Isaac was a 1954 graduate of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI). Like his BWI classmate and fellow Marylander, Gabriel Johnson Tucker, Isaac became a civil engineer. He spent his entire professional life at Firestone Plantations Company.