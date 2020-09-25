Wife of Senate Secretary Singbeh Surrenders in US$5M Economic Sabotage Case

The wife of Senate Secretary Nangbolor Singbeh on early Thursday morning, September 24, surrendered herself to Criminal Court ‘C’ at the Temple of Justice to attend to her alleged implication in the ongoing US$5 million economic sabotage and theft of property case that involves her husband.

Mrs. Deddeh K. Singbeh was implicated in the case shortly after Judge Blamo Dixon accepted the government’s request to amend the indictment by including her (Mrs. Singbeh) as a party defendant.

Mrs. Singbeh was later allowed to go back home shortly after a fruitful discussion was held between the prosecution and Singbeh’s lawyer in Judge Dixon’s office.

Mrs. Singbeh is believed to be an employee of the General Auditing Commission (GAC).

Initially, Mrs. Singbeh’s name was not mentioned by the prosecution in their first indictment that had fifteen individuals including two banking institutions, Ecobank-Liberia and the Afriland First Bank, as well as four Czech nationals, one of who is being arrested in Liberia and is currently being tried.

The government is now claiming that Mrs. Singbeh, on June 17, 2015, conspired with her husband and several other defendants to withdraw US$20,000 out of the US$5 million that was allegedly transferred to Ecobank-Liberia by two Czech brothers, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky.

The Miloschewsky brothers claimed that after expressing interest in the country’s business sector between June 2013 and July 2019 to establish a firm for the production of crushed rocks and other related activities, they were allegedly defrauded by Singbeh and several others defendants to include four Czech’s national, one of them Jan Holesk, who is currently being tried by the court.

Accepting the government’s request, Judge Dixon explained that the court has consistently requested the defense team to respond to the motion for amendment filed by the prosecution to include one Mrs. Deddeh Singbeh, as a party defendant.

Dixon continued, “Since the defense team has conceded to the said motion, therefore, Mrs. Singbeh is hereby a party defendant in the case,” stressing, “The clerk of court is hereby ordered to issue the indictment and a writ of arrest on Mrs. Singbeh to be served and brought under the jurisdiction of the court for prosecution.”

The prosecution had repeatedly argued that Mrs. Singbeh conspired with the other co-defendants including her husband (Singbeh) to perpetrate fraud and conspiracy, but the evidence to have her name included in the indictment was not sufficient enough for said consideration to have been made and reached, therefore, this was how her named was omitted from the indictment.

The prosecution also claimed that, “After the indictment was formed and returned against the defendants, we received all pieces of evidence sufficient enough to have the named Mrs. Singbeh included in the indictment.”

They continued: “We are willing and ready to produce before the court for determination and we proved to have the indictment amended to include the name of Mrs. Singbeh as one of those mentioned in the said instrument as others would identify.”

It can be recalled that recently Judge Dixon asked Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie to disrobe his Secretary, Singbeh, to appear before his court to defend himself against the accusation levied against him by Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky.

Judge Dixon’s decision followed immediately after Singbeh’s legal team had earlier begged the Judge to accept the excuse of Singbeh from attending the Wednesday, September 22, 2020 trial that was necessary to discuss matter relating to his bond after it was challenged by the lawyer of two Czech nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, who had claimed that they sent US$5 to Singbeh to establish a company, which money Singbeh allegedly misapplied and did not establish the company.