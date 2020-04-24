Who’s Telling the Truth — Darius Dillon or Prince Johnson?

As public outrage mounts in the wake of revelations by Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson that Legislators have received payout bonuses of US$6,000 as inducement to affix their signatures of approval to the resolution authorizing the imposition of a State of Emergency, several legislators (names withheld) have shrugged off the charges claiming that the US$6,000 paid to each legislator was actually “operational funds” which have since gone unpaid for a little over two (2) years. This has left the public confused about who is indeed telling the truth.
Addressing himself to the issue, recently, Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillion told journalists that the money which he described as operational funds could not have come at a better time, given current economic hardships arising from the scourge of the coronavirus and the lock-down measures announced by the Government of Liberia intended to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease otherwise referred to as CIVID-19.
Although Senator Dillon has claimed he had no prior knowledge of the existence of such operational fund for legislators, the rising tide of public opinion on this matter has fueled speculations that the money paid was in fact for their (legislators) acquiescence to be recalled from recess in order to deliberate on proposed measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a former legislator, name withheld, the total package paid to legislators amount to a staggering sum of US$618,000 which he contends is an inordinate amount of money paid to legislators whose annual salaries plus benefits are in excess of US$180,000 per annum.
The former legislator maintains that if as some lawmakers maintain the money paid was unpaid operational funds, then such should have come from the budget on national claims and not from the 2020-2021 budget as he suspects may have be the case.
Moreover, according to the former lawmaker, the GoL’s decision to pay such huge amounts of money to legislators at this difficult time when the salaries of civil servants have gone unpaid for months is heartless and wicked, noting that they should be the first in line to make such sacrifices on behalf of the people who they claim to represent.
As things now appear, the public is left even more confused about who is telling the truth in view of Senator Prince Johnson’s stance that the money was inducement paid to legislators in order to affix their signatures to the resolution approving recommendations by President Weah to declare a State of Emergency.
Investigation continues.
I think Senator Dillon is in denial that the money was an inducement from the government to obtain his compliance which he did by his acceptance.
The challenge he faces now is how to continue to be the light in the dark building that he promised his supporters he would be no matter what temptation comes his way.
When did the killer of President Doe become a credible source, besides, had Senator Dillon not openly said on Joy-FM that each Senator received said amount, how would we have known. This was not a story broken due to some undercover investigation, no body takes bribe and go on announcing that they took a bribe.
D.Trokon Jones, Dillon IS LYING. Senator Prince Johnson IS TELLING THE TRUTH.
No matter what, that news and its details were bound to spread like wild fires or at least, even more than the coronavirus pandemic.
And this is absolutely what Darius Dillon knew.
And so he Dillon been one with no more than a high school drop out education, foolishly believed that by been the first or one of the first to go public; he would be exonerated from such clear and convincing act of betrayal, disappointment, and hypocrisy on his Dillonś part and guilt.
He Dillon and those who support him, must live with that embarrassment, stigmatization, and disgrace!
But they must also bear in mind that this act of betrayal and hypocrisy, and to certain extent thievery on the part of Dillon is a proof that he is not on capital for national interest or for them.
But indeed he Dillon is there for himself and for himself alone. Hence any opportunity he has to take back that amount he pretends he gives for charity is simply a ploy to mask his greed and fraud.
So who was doing or carrying out the payment or bonuses to the Senators ? Was it part of the overall funding for virus, or the payoff bonuses came from George ? It has got to come from some where . But where ? What Senator would rather liked to be paid in order to sign onto a legislation to support a national health crisis in the country that is already killing people and has brought economic activities to almost shutdown. Which Senator or lawmakers will rather received bonuses, perhaps from George or from the leadership of the legislature before they can offer their support for the funding against the virus and to assist the emergency health service workers ? Politizing the fight against the virus shows how unserious that country is, and is more likely to a good reason for donors to stay away or limit their spending to that country.
The killer of Doe, killer of many
Trokon Jones, your childish and silly defense for a Dillon who has been caught with his pants down, smells and pollutes common sense and conventional wisdom. The killing of Doe has absolutely nothing to do with the lies of a legislator (in this case Darius Dillon) who has all along been pretending to be an honest man.
Darius Dillon, you can come with all the fake names as Trokon Jones, Joe Moses, David Koah, L. Zlando, Jerome Zack Boikai (as you spell that surname wrongly), you are now known to be the traitor, pretender, liar, and thief you are.
Hon DILLON feel talking too much bring senses on the table forgetting to know men can be tented at all times. He should not forget to know that he lie to Liberian. Come mad turn elections he will be out.
Old age issue since 1847. Whether operational fund, or bride to indulge state of Emergency why received such money @ this time When your citizens are going to bed hungry. There is no justification for the money received. The amount could have been used to purchase more PPEs for front liners or other purposes.
Liberians will be out of their cotton picking minds to believe that lawmakers were just paid or be bribed to sign onto a legislation that was meant to deal with national health crisis and its fundings ? In wake of all the confusion concerning the Coronavirus and its uncertainty, what if Senator Johnson said he did not accept the money and did not signed on the legislation for whatever reason he has , does he looked good in the eyes of the public dying from the virus ? That lawmakers upon their returned to the Capitol had to be bribed when the fear from the virus overseas are well known in that country ? One has to have an elementary mindset like Senator Johnson to believe that Senators bribed to pass and to fund an emergency facing the nation. Even when neighboring countries were closing their borders with Liberia and taking all necessary steps to prevent the virus from spreading into their countries. Bribery in the legislature do not pass through the proper channel whereby all lawmakers will vote for its funding. Usually it is brown envelopes carried by a paymaster. As an example , with the illegal impeachment of Justice Ja’neh, there were some Senators openly boasted including Senator Johnson about bribes or receiving bribes from the presidency. Such money never went through the proper channel to be paid by the Central Bank. Bribes are merely for political reasons, and this payments to the Senators were legal money for their honest work to pass the state of emergency and its fundings. The lawmakers coming back, the only question on their minds was , were they going to get paid ? And how that was to be carried out is what be debated here. And there are records to show that funding was passed and came from the Central Bank as an overall funding for the virus. But for some one to think of being bribed to pass legislation for national health crisis, one has got to be out of their cotton picking minds like Senator Johnson . The not so dependable Senator. Putting aside all the moral issues concerning the frontline emergency service workers and their lacks of equipments, the payments to the lawmakers were honest money that went through the proper channel. Here in the US, lawmakers from some states heavily hit by the virus, like New York, lawmakers had to rush to DC when they thought that it was unsafe to do so , they left and went and voted for the 2.1 or more trillion dollars to fund the virus.
WHAT AN IMBROGLIO!
Senator Dillion, a statesman I admire for his position on some key issues affecting the nation, made a public statement and promise which is currently haunting him.
Like many Liberians, he was of the believe that our lawmakers were overpaid. One of his campaign promises was to reduce lawmakers’ emoluments to $5,000, if found to be paid more than said amount. He has kept his promise thus far by donating his extra emolument to his constituency, a salutary gesture.
Why then will my dear Senator Dillion breathe a sigh of relief for receiving operational funds of $6,000?
Mr. Senator, this money should also be donated to your constituency or a charity or to the COVID-19 team to purchase PPEs for first responders or the police or our brave women and men on the frontline fighting this invisible enemy call COVID-19.
The reason is simple, this is an extra money for you. You do not need it as you already have your monthly emolument of $5,000. Keeping the money will mean you are pocketing $11,000 this month, not fair. Isn’t it? It would be contrary to your campaign promise.
It brings me to the point of telling my compatriots that our lawmakers are paid fair and appropriate emoluments, considering the sensitivity, intricacy, technicality, pertinence and threats arising from the positions they occupy and the cases they must deliberate, like the recent NEC Chairmanship appointee’s.
What we need to do as a people is to vote the right people with the needed technical skills into our houses. The money they earn is fair indeed!
However, if this payment is not an inducement, why should such payment be made at this time when the government itself is struggling to raise funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic? From my layman analysis, Senator Johnson may be right in saying that it was paid as an inducement.
What I also don’t understand is why should there be an inducement for our lawmakers to do their job at this critical time in the history of the world?
May God seal the four corners of every household in Liberia to keep our people safe from this pandemic!
Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$5,000.00) paid to anyone a month on the Liberian Government payroll in Liberia is TOO MUCH! Do the simple comparative analysis with the salary of each civil servant on government payroll in Liberia, or with the monthly salaries of professionals (medical doctors, engineers, lawyers, technologists, nurses, educators/teachers, scientists, administrators, military, law enforcement, etc. etc.) on government payroll.
Liberians working in government at any level of the three branches of government, besides being paid a monthly salary, are carrying out a patriotic duty to country in their respective areas of service! Most of the time, patriotism comes with certain degree of sacrifice.
Let someone do an honest research and come up with the salary range of each of the civil servants groups and the professionals mentioned above and compare that with the group receiving US$5,000.00, and above, monthly salary on the Liberian Government payroll. If this is done, then we can begin an honest debate about the fairness of a US$5,000.00 monthly salary or above in today’s Liberia.
Another point of fairness here is to mention that these US$20,000.00; US$15,000.00; US$6,000.00 salaries a month on government payroll began in the post-war government of Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf! Let us remember that the money was intended for the RECONSTRUCTION of a war-torn country.
About 80% said amount was given to three electoral district by senator Dillion. I want people to disprove the senator if the money is not legal. If so who bribed them?
WHO BRIBED THE SENATORS IF THIS IS A BRIBE? MR. KNOW ALL CONCERNED LIBERIAN NEEDS TO TELL US IF CENTRAL BANK IS IN THE ACT OF BRIBING GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL. I CAN REALLY QUESTION BIG PEOPLE ARGUMENT WHEN IT COMES TO LOGIC. WHY MR. CONCERNED LIBERIAN WILL SAY THIS IS A BRIBE? WHY YOU SHOULD HIT SENATOR DILLION? THE MONEY IS LEGAL. THE SENATOR EVEN DISTRIBUTED THE MONEY IN THREE ELECTORAL DISTRICT IN MONSTERRADO CO. GO AND DO YOUR RESEARCH.
Oh LIB, while ordinary Liberians are suffering, their leaders are dividing money among themselves! What a country! Now, no one is pointing a finger at President Weah. What shall we say to them? If the leaders are for themselves, who will be for us?
FOR ALL THOSE THAT ARE MAKING NOISE! NOBODY IS SAYING THE THRUT.YOU PEOPLE SHOULDN’T BE CONFUSED.THEY ALL SAT TOGETHER AND PROGRAMS HOW TO SHARED THE COUNTRY MONEY AMONG THEMSELVES INSTEAD OF THINKING ABOUT THE POOR CITIZENS.NOBODY SHOULD BLAME PRESIDENT WEAH.
BOTH THE SENATORS, LAWMAKERS AND LEGISLATERS SAT DOWN AND MAKE THEIR DECISION BEFORE EVEN GETTING TO REPRESENT. ANYBODY WHO IS COMING UP NOW TO SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE MONEY IS NOSENCE.WHY HE COULDN’T TALK FROM THE BEGINNING?
PRESIDENT GEORGE WEAH HAS NOTHING TO SAY IF THOSE CRIMINALS SURROUNDING HIM PASSED THE LAW.
LIBERIAN PEOPLE THIS IS THE TIME THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW HOW OR WHO TO ELECT IN OFFICE TO REPRESENT YOU..
The pesky those of the Ellen’s era hovers over Weah’s administration! The acceptance of bribes and flush funds as the quid pro quo for doing business albeit with foreign investors or for dire national purposes like the current COVID-19 pandemic, became the norm.
Weah, a figure headed senator then, saw, witnessed and even participated in many of those ungodly and incorrigible deals. Consequently, he brought into his presidency a mastery in the fine arts of the “backdoor wheeling and dealing” to get things done especially when they tilt towards his private goals and the materialization of his personal wealth.
Liberians are in a terrible mess, but many of them especially the CDC faithful are still in denial yet. Weah’s utmost goal is to be a 2-term president. This bribery scenario is not a total surprise though because Weah knows that not all of the power brokers in the senate are in the same boat with him, when it comes to his actions and policies. And so in order to win the support of the senators, particularly those whom he feels pose the utmost challenge to his 2023 re-election bid, he has begun testing the waters by softening their resistance through bribery.
Consequently, at the end of the Weah’s administration, Liberians and foreigners alike will once again see a drastic decline in the little gains and progress Liberia made during the last 12 years in fostering and promoting democratic reforms.
Only the better educated with the needed Know-Hows, Skillsets can develop Liberia. I have said this over, over and over again!
With illiteracy and funtional illiteracy Liberia will never move forward:
“Da book we le eat?”. Why do we go to school?
God bless our country.
Is it true that all Senators got the same payment?
God bless Liberia
You mean the payment Darius Dillonś says is “operational funds” but the the Press says its a bribe Dillon asked for and received?