WHI Intiates Several WASH facilities in Peace Island

The World Hope International (WHI) and its partners have broken ground for the construction and rehabilitation of several Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities for residents of Peace Island Community, a suburb of Monrovia, to improve the living condition of the residents.

The facilities to be constructed or renovated include a biofiltration toilet, digester eco-sanitation toilet, water tower with embedded kiosks to provide safe drinking water.

The project is implemented by WHI in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI), Cities Alliance, and the Government of Liberia through the Liberia Country Program (LCP).

WHI has contracted three local companies, Moabel Incorporated, Prestige Engineering Incorporated, and the Liberia Renaissance Construction Company to implement the projects.

Wellington A. Kollie, Country Director of (WHI), said after a careful assessment by his organization, they realized that access to WASH facilities is very low on Peace Island that is inhabited by over 25,000 people, and therefore, they thought it wise to bring relief to the people of that community. “The project is in support of the Government of Liberia Pro-Poor Agenda (PAPD), empowering citizens and transforming the country at large,” he said.

Kollie said that the facilities will improve the sanitation and livelihood conditions of the community residents, thus making them to live healthy and strong lives.

Giving the overview of the projects, Matthew P. Ndote, the Chief of Party (HFHI), said the groundbreaking ceremony was an important milestone of the work supported by his organization in response to priorities identified by the residents during community profiling conducted in 2016/2017.

He applauded the partners and the local authorities as well as the Government for their support to the program, adding that donors have done well to raise the resources to implement the projects.

Also speaking during the program, Paulita C.C Wie, Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Chair of the (LCP), expressed delight that the people of Peace Island are about to benefit from the initiative.

She commended Government and Partners for the efforts exerted to begin the implementation of the project and called on the local contractors to implement the projects as if it were their own properties.

Mensah Suku, Commissioner of the Township of Congo Town, lauded Government and Partners for undertaking the projects and promised the residents’ cooperation to make the project a success.

“We the leaders and residents will work with the contractors and make sure to protect and manage the facilities upon the completion,” Commissioner Suku said.