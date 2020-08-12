Ex-CBL Board Member testifies, says ‘Gov’t subjected is to unnecessary humiliation in CBL LD$16B Case’
A defense witness and former member of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) on trial at Criminal Court ‘C’, in connection to the alleged missing LD$16billion Liberian dollar banknotes, told the court on Tuesday, August 11, that the government’s intent is to subject them to “unnecessary humiliation,” because there is no evidence to convict them of the commission of the multiple crimes charged.
Defendant Kollie S. Tamba, in his testimony, wondered how the government arrived at the conclusion to indict them (board members) without any germane pieces of evidence. “Where is the evidence? Where is the evidence that we stole LD$2.6 billion out of the printed LD$10 billion Liberian dollar banknotes; again where is the evidence?” defendant Tamba further noted.
Further in his testimony, Tamba rhetorically asked the prosecution to show where did they transport the missing money, challenging, “Where did we hide the money?” The former member of the Board of Governors, whose testimony appeared challenging, said, “We have heard evidence from the prosecution that is prosecuting us for a frivolously vague, concocted charge of criminal theft against citizens that, throughout their entire lives, have tried to avoid any activity that would bring shame and disgrace to their families and themselves.”
Tamba also said that in the midst of a conglomeration of evidence that no money was missing, the government believed that there is evidence that they (board members) had allegedly converted the LD$2.6 billion for their personal benefit. “When Crane Currency, the Swedish money printing company said only LD$15.5 billion Liberian dollar banknotes were printed and delivered to the CBL and that amount is accounted for, the government disgracefully claimed that we stole the money,” Tamba said in his testimony. “The US Embassy in its publication of the Kroll Investigative report said that all the money contracted and printed by the Crane Currency was delivered and received in the CBL’s vault,” defendant Tamba added.
Also, defendant Tamba reminded the court in his testimony that retired and former Executive Governor of the CBL, Nathaniel Patray, published a statement indicating that they investigated and analyzed that all monies contracted were received and booked in the CBL’s vault. Again, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, Mr. Tamba said, over the last weeks made a public statement on the airwaves that no money was missing in the country.
Tweah, Tamba said, in that statement asked the opposition to apologize for propagating such false news that money was missing. Tamba said in his testimony that the Attorney General and Justice Minister, Frank Musa Dean, published that after an exhaustive examination and analysis of all documents, “We concluded that no money was missing.”
“It is baffling, as to why the state, represented by the very Ministry of Justice, has subjected us to this humiliation, where we have heard our names on the radio in various vernaculars and on social media in connection with the theft of LD$2.6 billion Liberian dollar banknotes,” Tamba emphasized.
Tamba added that “We are just walking to this court on a daily basis, hearing these frivolous charges being read to us. This is a disturbing experience. We can only ask ourselves why.”
Testifying about some of the charges specifically, conspiracy and collusion among the Board of Governors of the CBL to convert the LD$2.6 billion for their personal use, Tamba said: “That charge is confusing in the entire indictment. How can the state charge five of its dedicated, honest, patriotic, and nationalistic citizens, who have exhibited in the course of their professional journey nothing but love to this state? How can the state now at this point in our lives, when we are retired to live our lives quietly from the fruits of our labor, treat us like this? Where is the evidence?” defendant Tamba inquired.
Do we want people prosecuted, based on other people’s perceptions or the mob rhetoric, rather than on the facts of the case?? Apparently, the 2-by-4 lawyers at the Ministry of Justice want do that to Mr. Kollie Tamba and others. But look, If our 2-by-4 government lawyers (prosecution) cannot produce any evidence against them (Kollie Tamba and others), the Presiding Judge should throw out the case, and make the prosecution (government) pay the legal fees for Mr. Tamba and his co-defendants.
NOw those who, based on sentiments and wishful thinking have jumped to such childish conclusion that the death of Innis is or was the governmentś machination and not the highly likely machination of his Innis´ superiors at the CBL, should now ask themselves WHY the suspects are now basing their argument on “evidence against them”, when the one (Innis) who could provide the evidence is now dead!!!
Kollie Tamba, you better take that bull-dung to the naive or the illiterate, AND NOT take such crocodile cry to the Liberian people in general!!! My friend, why did you as a Board make your illegal. illegitimate, and unconstitutional, “resolution” to print an additional unauthorized money?
Even if there may be no direct evidence against you rascals, the circumstantial evidence against you crooks is overwhelming! So for you to have the wishful thinking that circumstantial evidence against you crooks is not enough to send you people to jail with the amount 2.6 billion being restituted, is like a drowning man believing a straw may save him from drowning!
For the law makes no distinction between direct and circumstantial evidence as to the degree of proof required: each is a reasonable method of proof! Each is respected for such convincing force as it may carry! And that is because as long as there exists a logical and convincing connection between the facts established and the conclusion concurred (as is the case against you board members of the CBL), YOU ARE NOT FAR FROM BEEN ADJUDICATED AS GUILTY!
So you better RESCIND that rap about “dedicated, honest, patriotic, and nationalistic citizens, who have exhibited in the course of their professional journey nothing but love to this state” IMMEDIATELY!!! THE LIBERIAN PEOPLE ARE NOT FOOLS!!! YOU GUYS SAT THERE AND CHOSE TO MILK THE STATE, AND NOW YOU COME WITH SUCH CROCODILE TEARS!
When the government is non-functional and not meeting up to the demands of its citizens, they do come up with all kinds of awkward conspiracy that humiliate dedicated civil servants or those who they may see as treat to their failed operations. it is not only humiliation but character assignation.