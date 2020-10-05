What Killed LRA Employees?

Is it a normal way for a man and a woman to die together on a car parked right in front of a church on a major street in a nation’s capital? The area around the BIVAC office on Broad Street is known to be frequented by criminals and is especially dangerous at night particularly at late hours.

Further, it appears highly unusual that both individuals who could well afford to rent a room at any top hotel in the country would instead opt to make it out in the back of a vehicle in a crime infested area at night.

If both were lovers, how possible is it that one will be well-dressed and the other remain in their underwear in the car? Who drove the car in which the two dead persons were found?

Where is the driver of Albert Peters? Where were Albert Peters and Victoria Asmah Lamah throughout on Thursday, October 1, until they were found dead in Mr. Peters’ vehicle the following morning in front of the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street?

These are the cloud of questions surrounding the mysterious death of Albert Peters and Victoria Asmah Lamah whose corpses were found on a parked vehicle on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Monrovia to the astonishment of the public.

The two were employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA); Mr. Peters working as an Assistant Commissioner for Internal Audit and Mrs. Lamah a manager in the Tax Payer Services Division (TPSD).

The pair were separately married; Albert Peters had Beatrice Andrews Peters as his wife while Victoria Asmah Lamah was married to Sylvester Saye Lamah whose contact this paper is yet to access.

Peters, along with other LRA executives and staffers were said to have been present at a retreat at the John W. Gbedze Beach Resort from Thursday, September 24 to Sunday September 27, 2020, and accounts of Mrs. Beatrice Andrews Peters through an audio recording played live on Facebook by one Prophet Key, a talk show host, indicate that Peters, after the retreat decided not to go anywhere because he was tired and, besides, he was on leave.

After staying home from Sunday to Wednesday, Mrs. Peters in the audio recording said her husband received a call that “Their money was ready” and therefore he decided to go to central Monrovia to the International Bank (IB) on Thursday morning, taking with him his two laptops which, according to Beatrice, she found unusual.

“Why carry the two laptops,” she asked her husband who, in response, told her: “May be they will tell me to do some work,” she narrated.

Madam Peters, who is also a branch manager of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) at Freeport, said she and her husband left that Thursday morning together, but when she tried calling her husband after hours without seeing him home in the evening, she could not get an answer.

His phone is most of the time on silent, but when I called, he could not answer. Someone would ‘OK’ the phone but would not answer. Augustine Chenoweth (yet to be identified) and I talked and he said LRA’s staffs were at the town hall where the President’s birthday was celebrated and he told me that we should pray,” the audio bearing the voice of Mrs. Peters indicated.

Dispelling the presence of her husband at the birthday party, Madam Peters in the audio is heard saying, “My husband cannot be there because he does not stay out late. My husband never slept out one day for the time we have been together for 25 years.”

In the audio, Madam Peters is heard calling her daughter who also accounted that her father was arguing with his boss on the phone about preparing a report for submission but said he needed time to prepare the report and was on leave.

(Madam Peters) without seeing her husband throughout Thursday night woke up with the thought that she could pass through Snapper Hill, Broad Street to reach the International Bank (IB), where her husband had earlier said he was going for his money.

“May be he fell sick and is admitted. So I decided to take some of his briefs along with me, but while on Snapper Hill, my daughter who I was also carrying to school, saw my husband’s car and called my attention, ‘Mama, that’s daddy’s car,’ and that’s how we parked my car and the driver went to the car to check.

Opening the door, the driver saw Gifty (Victoria) well-dressed and lying with her neck believed to be broken while my husband was in a boxer with his arm broken and laid behind him,” she recounted. She also said her husband’s ear was cut, and he was skinned.

“The driver shouted and I ran to the car, and that’s how we started raising an alarm. People around there told us that the car was brought early Friday morning by a huge man with a cap on his head and he parked it (car) there, but we do not know him and did not know what was on the car,” she narrated in the audio.

Madam Peters said her husband was to be promoted in his workplace because of his principles and ethics that do not allow him to take bribes. Concerning the presence of Mrs. Victoria Asmah Lamah in the vehicle with Albert Peters, Mrs. Peters said “Gifty is considered our daughter as she has been so used to my husband, and I cannot tell when I suspected her and my husband in sexual relationship.”

Meanwhile, reports say another vehicle was there that is said to belong to Victoria (Gifty), but it is not yet established who drove it there. Liberia Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General, Thomas Doe Nah, affirmed that the deceased were employees of the LRA.

However, Mr. Doe Nah said he could not delve into the matter on hand with the Daily Observer because it is under police investigation. The Daily Observer is following up on the story.

This latest mysterious killing has raised fears in the public as it appears reminiscent of the mysterious deaths of Matthew Innis of the Central Bank of Liberia, Harry Greaves and Michael Allison.

There are however lingering but deep suspicions that their deaths were officially sanctioned. Public disposition towards this latest killing also tend to hold the view that the killings were also officially sanctioned, however the situation remains unclear as the facts have not yet been fully established.

Results from the autopsy, which is expected to follow, should provide more clues leading to the actors who committed the crime. Meanwhile, investigations continue.